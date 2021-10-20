Cache Valley Hospital will be participating in the nationwide event “Crush the Crisis” this weekend in order to raise awareness of opioid abuse and teach proper disposal of medications.
The event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Cache Valley Hospital will have a collection site and drop-off option at 2380 N. 400 East, Logan, Utah, 84321. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event.
“We want to help the community have a place to dispose of the medications,” said Nancy Martin, pharmacy director for Cache Valley Hospital. “It provides a place rather than being in someone’s cabinet or just around the house that they can dispose of them.
Martin said it's common for people to have leftover medications after a recovering from a surgery or after a loved one has died, and a safe drop-off point makes the whole household safer.
"We want to get them out of circulation so it doesn’t get in the wrong hands,” she said.
Although all medications are accepted, the focus will be on opioids in the form of tablets, capsules and patches, including:
—Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin).
—Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet).
—Tramadol (Ultram).
—Codeine.
—Fentanyl (Duragesic).
—Morphine.
—Hydromorphone (Dilaudid).
—Oxymorphone (Opana).
They will not accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids.
The event will align with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which ensures residents can safely dispose of unused medicine and avoid drug addiction/overdoses. The North Park Police Department will be offering their services all day.
In 2020, 95 MountainStar facilities over 18 states collected a little over 13,000 pounds of expired and discarded prescription medications at the Crush the Crisis event. MountainStar Healthcare hospitals alone collected 521 pounds total.
“I think it (last year) was really good. The people that came through were really glad to have a place to dispose of excess medications, to have a safe place to put it,” Martin said. “We’re just hoping that with more word getting out will have more people who will drop their excess medications off.”
Outside of this event, police departments have drop off boxes for expired or excess medications to be safely discarded. The FDA also suggests flushing some medications when drop-off options are not easily accessible and now maintains a "flush list." For inhalers, the FDA suggests contacting local waste facilities for more options.
CDC statistics show that over 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019, with 70% of them caused by opioids. COVID-19 has greatly impacted opioid use as all 50 states reported increases in drug overdose since the pandemic started.
Utah’s public health database states that 10 Utah adults die per week from drug overdose and 8 are a result of opioids. Four of those are due to prescription opioids. Utah is “particularly affected by prescription opioids, which are responsible for 41% of the unintentional and undetermined drug poisoning deaths in the state.”
In 2019, the City of Logan ranked fourth in drug-related deaths throughout Utah, followed by North Logan at fifth and the rest of Cache Valley at sixth. Brigham City came in first.
Resources are available for those experiencing addiction. Hospitals in the area have inpatient and outpatient programs. MountainStar Director of Communications Brittney Glas stated that patients are treated “in a house environment that is located in a stand-alone facility near the hospital” and “the patient is overseen by 24/7 nursing and clinical staff.” The closest substance abuse center is in the Ogden Regional Medical Center.
The FDA flush list can be seen at https://www.fda.gov/drugs/disposal-unused-medicines-what-you-should-know/drug-disposal-fdas-flush-list-certain-medicines.
Additional information about the event can be found here: https://hcahealthcare.com/campaigns/crush-the-crisis.