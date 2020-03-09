Logan Regional Hospital and local InstaCare clinics on Monday began enforcing visitor restrictions announced by their parent organization, Intermountain Healthcare, to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.
The valley's other major healthcare facililty, Cache Valley Hospital, took steps late last week to address coronavirus concerns — limiting access to the building and verbally screening visitors.
Although no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Cache Valley and there is only one confirmed case in Utah, the local measures were described by both IHC and Cache Valley Hospital as reasonable precautions.
The Intermountain Healthcare restrictions apply not only to all IHC hospitals in Utah but to all of the company's clinics, including the InstaCare facilities in Logan and Hyde Park and the South Cache Valley Clinic in Providence.
According to a press release posted on IHC’s Facebook page Sunday, the restrictions are modeled after guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Utah Department of Health. They are as follows:
• If you are sick, do not visit or accompany a patient to the hospital or clinic and do not enter the facility except to seek care for yourself.
• Only two visitors or companions of a patient may visit at a time, and IHC strongly discourages any visitors or companions under the age of 18.
• There will be no visitors allowed to patients who have confirmed or possibly have COVID-19.
• Wash your hands or use alcohol sanitizer before and after leaving a patient room, exam room and a facility.
• Speak with a nurse or receptionist about expectations and special circumstances.
Members of the public are also asked to call ahead before coming into an Intermountain facility for a virtual visit and assessment.
At Cache Valley Hospital, traffic in and out of the facility has been limited to the main entrance and the emergency room entrance. Screeners are set up at the doorways, where visitors are asked three "non-invasive" questions about current respiratory symptoms and recent travel history.
“Above all else, we are focused on keeping our patients, colleagues and community safe,” Cache Valley Hospital CEO Daren Wells said in a press release. “We’ve appreciated the support from the caregivers and the community as we’ve implemented these precautionary measures.”
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency in Utah on Friday as the state braces for a possible larger outbreak of the virus. Measures include setting up a state website, coronavirus.utah.gov, to keep the public informed about the disease and a hotline for people who suspect they have the virus. The hotline number is 800-456-7707.
Health care providers evaluating a patient for suspected COVID-19 infection are asked to contact the Utah Department of Health immediately at 888-EPI-UTAH (374-8824).