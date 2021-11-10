The Cache Humanitarian Center will be collecting coats, blankets and other warm winter clothing for families in need. Donations can be dropped off at Mt. Logan Middle School Nov. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Humanitarian Center is made up of volunteers who reach out to other nonprofit organizations in the county to understand current community needs and form projects to address them. When members of the board asked what was needed, the response was overwhelming.
“The things they needed right now to help the families and clients they’re working with were warm winter clothing items such as coats and hats and gloves and things like that,” said Dwight Whittaker, president of the Cache Valley humanitarian board. “A lot of their families didn’t have the things they would need here in Northern Utah.”
Items donated do not have to be brand new. The Humanitarian Center is asking residents of Cache Valley, including Franklin County, to look through their closets and donate used clothing that children have outgrown. The drive will be collecting any winter items of any size, youth or adult. They will then be organized by size and distributed to nonprofits and school districts for families in need.
Even though the Humanitarian Center has only been around since July 2021, they have garnered over 200 volunteers to help with the four projects. Their first project was making school kits for students in need with items such as binders, folders, backpacks and more. They’ve also created hygiene kits and therapeutic rice packs for terminally ill and hospice individuals.
“The volunteers have been very cooperative and very helpful," Whittaker said. "They have been youth and adults. Two rotary clubs here in Logan have been very helpful in sending volunteers to help do this.”
Cache Valley Humanitarian Center's primary mission is to "identify unmet needs of area residents and to strive to meet those needs through networking, collaborating, and coordinating with non-profits, then managing and distributing valued items.”
For those who wish to donate but do not have items to give away, a Venmo account was set up to accept monetary donations. Their username is @CVHCI.