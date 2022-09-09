Alex Bearnson, a local realtor and property manager, is in the early stages of bringing an event complex, “north of 100 acres,” to Cache Valley. The tentative plan for the complex would allow space for concerts, sporting events and other activities for the community.
Providence City Manager Ryan Snow said the city has not received a concept — the initial step in being approved for a new build — but he was aware of Bearnson’s interest to build the complex.
“It’s oftentimes a long process and, whether for or against, I wouldn’t expect something to be done tomorrow,” Snow said. “This could be a whole year’s process before approvals are all in place, let alone construction.”
Bearnson, a Cache Valley native, feels as though a multi-use complex can be advantageous for more than just the locals.
“We can bring other people in from outside of the community to see our valley,” Bearnson said. “It’s the commerce that it drives and brings to the valley.”
Part of the plan includes bringing a professional baseball team to the valley. Bearnson has already paired with Ogden Raptors owner, Dave Baggot, and hopes to have a team by 2024. He has also talked with “soccer groups, other baseball groups and softball groups.”
Responses around the community have ranged from excitement for something new, to worry about citizens having to pick up the tab for the project down the road.
Bearnson says the complex will be privately funded.
Snow verified this claim, saying no part of the ownership group has reached out to Providence. He also stated numerous stipulations regarding water and sewage impact fees.
“They have to bring water shares, water rights, or pay a fee in lieu so the city can buy water shares or water rights,” Snow said. “As far as who pays for things, we try to have impact fees that pay for the impact of what a development will have on a system.”
Bearnson and Snow both have a “Rome wasn’t built in a day” outlook on the project, but they also feel as though the complex could succeed.
“It’s driving people into this epicenter that we are excited about,” Bearnson said. “We’re not afraid to put ourselves out there, most people are.”
According to Snow, the complex would most likely be somewhere on the west side of Providence. However, he was adamant that nothing had been set in stone.