Alex Bearnson, a local realtor and property manager, is in the early stages of bringing an event complex, “north of 100 acres,” to Cache Valley. The tentative plan for the complex would allow space for concerts, sporting events and other activities for the community.

Providence City Manager Ryan Snow said the city has not received a concept — the initial step in being approved for a new build — but he was aware of Bearnson’s interest to build the complex.

