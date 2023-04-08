Ridge Rees’s personal phone number is 435-232-4079, and the community is welcome to call anytime.
He said he was OK with The Herald Journal sharing his cell phone number because it is also his business phone number — Rees is the owner and current sole worker of Cache Roadside Assistance, a service that provides 24/7 lockout support, tire changes, jumpstarts, fuel delivery and minor roadside repairs.
While his business is centered in Logan, he serves anyone within a 35-mile radius of the city.
“That hits about North Ogden, Pleasant View area, the majority of Bear Lake and then a little bit north of Preston and west of Tremonton,” he said.
Though he created the company’s LLC at the beginning of the year, he quit his other job and decided to devote his time to Cache Roadside Assistance only a few weeks ago.
So far, he said, he’s received more support than he anticipated.
“I’ve kind of worked in similar businesses like that over the years, and I’ve just been around cars in general for the later half of my life, and I wasn’t super impressed,” Rees said. “I saw it as a gap to be able to just do it a little better.”
He explained that — being a car-guy himself — he will “automatically care for people’s vehicles a little more than the next guy.”
In this pursuit, he’s invested in tools he found would be less likely to harm somebody’s vehicle.
“I’ve done quite a bit of research on the equipment that I decided to purchase,” he said. “I made sure to get equipment that can lockout any vehicle and that’s coated in a rubber coating versus paint so it’s a lot less likely to scratch your vehicle’s paint of scratch glass.”
Many others in his line of business, he said, don’t take such precautions.
“In other departments I’ve been in the equipment standard is just set very low,” he said. “I just want to do it right the first time and have it still looking nice.”
Another benefit he claims to hold over competitors is his commitment to give honest and speedy ETAs.
“It comes down to being more honest with my ETAs,” he said. “There were other times when other businesses would be like ‘Oh, well give him an ETA for half an hour,’ when I knew as much as they did that I’m not going to be there for an hour more.”
Having been the one on the other side of those empty commitments, he said he understands how frustrating those situations can be.
For clients within five miles of Logan, Rees charges $40. Outside of that range, he said he charges about a dollar a mile. There is also an additional cost for services provided between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“If you need your car unlocked at one in the morning,” he said, “you’re going to pay a little extra for that.”
Costs vary for roadside repairs depending on the circumstances.
“That’s variable based on whatever part you need or whether I’m fixing it or you just want a part delivered to you on the side of the road,” he said.
Understanding that many college students face challenges financially, Rees decided Utah State University students also receive a 30% discount on all services.
“Students are already kind of broke,” he said. “It sucks to be in class all day and then you come out and you’re like, ‘Oh crap, I locked my keys in my car.’”
While Rees said he may expand his business to more than one employee in the future if it becomes necessary to maintain desirable ETAs, he is currently working alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.