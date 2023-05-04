As a Sonarman serving aboard the USS Preston in the 1960s, Paul LaMont was tasked with counting down to when the nuclear weapon would be launched.
“He was in charge of communicating to the submarines,” Craig LaMont, Paul LaMont’s son, explained. “He said ‘fire.’”
Craig explained that Paul then raced towards a higher deck, running into his commanding officer on the way, to see the massive detonation taking place below the ocean’s surface.
“It was like the mushroom cloud but in the ocean,” Craig said. “The sea came up, and it was pretty cool for him.”
However, Craig added, it was this experience that Paul now believes exposed him to large amounts of carcinogenic radiation.
Most of the sailors that were aboard that ship, he said, are no longer alive today. Paul himself — now 82 years old — also suffers.
“The cancer thing is pretty tough,” Craig said.
He was speaking to a large crowd Tuesday afternoon at the Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center in North Logan, surrounded by state and local officials, veterans and other community members who had gathered to watch the ceremony and show their appreciation for Paul as he received the Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal, presented to him by U.S. House Rep. Blake Moore.
Though Craig said he used to love hearing stories from his dad about his time in the military, he said he hadn’t known anything about his involvement in Project Dominic until “only a few years ago.”
“He was sworn to secrecy and even in his own family, he never said anything to anybody,” he said. “I think that was very honorable.”
Craig said if he were to use one word to describe his father, it would be “service.”
Recalling different position’s Paul has held, he said his father was in the ROTC for three years as a student attending Logan High School, followed by six years of service in the U.S. Navy. From there, he volunteered with the Salt Lake County Mountain Posse and worked in several law enforcement and emergency service positions in the valley, including as police chief of the North Park Police Department.
He remembered times when Paul would bring people into his home, providing a place for students or people recently released from jail that didn’t have anywhere to go.
“He’s just always serving people, and he taught us all to do the same,” he said.
When he entered the room to receive his award, Paul moved slowly and with assistance. While addressing the crowd, Paul mentioned he had received a chemotherapy treatment on Monday, which made him “a little bit wobbly.”
U.S. atomic weapon tests have cost Paul more than a clean bill of health.
His wife, who Craig said was a downwinder, died of cancer 25 years ago.
Larry Craig, Paul’s relative and best friend, was also on USS Preston, and died from cancer in 2012.
Despite his losses, however, Craig said his father “doesn’t complain.”
“He was willing to give his life like every veteran,” he said. “He’s been blessed.”
Paul himself — who had received chemotherapy treatment only a day before — also addressed the crowd. He thanked his doctors and expressed his appreciation for his son.
“I’m just humbled,” he said. “I’m honored.”
Phil Redlinger, the CEO of the Cache Valley Veterans’ Association and a personal friend to Paul was happy to finally see him recognized.
“My heart’s actually telling me it’s about damn time,” he said. “It’s about damn time.”
