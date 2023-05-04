Atomic Veterans Service Medal Paul LaMont

Paul LaMont, left, receives the Atomic Veterans Service Medal from Rep. Blake Moore during a ceremony on Tuesday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

As a Sonarman serving aboard the USS Preston in the 1960s, Paul LaMont was tasked with counting down to when the nuclear weapon would be launched.

“He was in charge of communicating to the submarines,” Craig LaMont, Paul LaMont’s son, explained. “He said ‘fire.’”


