Ella Budge recently competed in the World Jump Rope Championships, where she and her partner Seth Ingram won gold in the Wheel Pairs competition and took silver in Double Dutch.

When Ella Budge attended her first after-school jump rope class at River Heights Elementary in first grade, she never expected 13 years later she would be a gold-winner in the sport on a world level.

Since that first class, Budge has never stopped jumping. Soon after, she joined Just Jumpin’ — a competitive jump rope team that competes at the regional and national levels — where her love for the sport grew with her talent and athleticism.


