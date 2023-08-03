...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Wasatch Mountains
I-80 North and Western Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive rainfall may result in flooding of small
streams, creeks and flood prone areas as well as localized urban
flooding. Debris flows and mudslides from recent burn scars are
also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered to widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms are
forecast to continue across portions of northern Utah into
the early afternoon hours today. Areas of heavy rainfall with
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are forecast.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Ella Budge recently competed in the World Jump Rope Championships, where she and her partner Seth Ingram won gold in the Wheel Pairs competition and took silver in Double Dutch.
When Ella Budge attended her first after-school jump rope class at River Heights Elementary in first grade, she never expected 13 years later she would be a gold-winner in the sport on a world level.
Since that first class, Budge has never stopped jumping. Soon after, she joined Just Jumpin’ — a competitive jump rope team that competes at the regional and national levels — where her love for the sport grew with her talent and athleticism.
“I could rave about jump rope all day long,” said 19-year-old Budge. “I just love being able to do something so fun and creative that is also exercise. It just feels so good.”
Throughout the years of competing with her team at Just Jumpin’— which she now coaches — Budge had her sights set on attending the World Jump Rope Championship put on by the International Jump Rope Union — but the cost of the competition always kept her from going, until this year.
This year’s World Jump Rope Championship was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Budge decided to save up the money to finally compete in the jump rope competition of her dreams — and she did not show up to lose.
Not only did Budge and her jump rope partner, Seth Ingram, win gold in the “Wheel Pairs” competition, their team won silver in “Double Dutch” and was the only team from the United States to take home titles at the competition, held July 16-23.
“When the announcer said to turn your attention to the leaderboard and our score stayed at the top, it was just like a fever dream,” Budge said. “I was like, ‘I just won first in the world, this is so crazy.’”
According to the IJRU, the competition had 3,000 participants from more than 25 different countries. To compete in the competition, Budge and her team submitted a video from a qualifying competition in the United States to be judged by a panel. The top three groups selected by the panel went on to the world championship to compete as team USA.
Jump rope is a competitive and body-demanding sport that involves coordination, teamwork, acrobatic skills and a lot of endurance. There are routines where team members control the ropes while another one does highly technical moves, flips and jumps.
Budge said she has practiced about four days a week for a few hours ever since she started jumping. The practice time only increased when she became a coach at Just Jumpin’.
Many of the routines Budge has done she choreographed herself.
“I love the creativity and the collaborating and working together and being able to push yourself in ways that you didn’t know you were capable of,” she said.
Ingram, who won gold with Budge, also loves the creative aspect of jump rope. He said he enjoys the collaborative part of the sport.
“There is always a very strong sense of community, and that has led to countless lifelong friendships,” Ingram said. “Everyone that jump ropes shares that piece of themselves with each other. Jump rope has endless possibilities and is so fun to create with people of so many styles.”
Ingram, who recently moved to Cache Valley to attend Utah State University, also started jumping at a young age. Now, as a world champion, he said he is motivated to keep training hard to defend the title for years to come.
As for Budge, this year she will be joining Cirque du Soleil for a tour, and has her sights set on the next World Jump Rope Championship taking place in Japan. She also might pick up a career as a performance jump roper in Las Vegas.
“I would recommend jump rope to everyone,” Budge said. “It is just so amazing for you, but it’s also so fun. The possibilities are endless. You could make up whatever you want with jump rope, and it could be something no one’s ever seen before.”
