A Cache Valley man was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday after troopers say he traded a phony Rolex watch to an Idaho man who followed him back to Utah.
Richard Shaw Mckinnon, 29, faces five counts of third-degree possession of a forgery writing or device and once count of third-degree possession or use of a controlled substance. He made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday where he was appointed a public defender and ordered to be held without bail.
Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call of a theft in progress on Monday afternoon after the alleged victim indicated he was in pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle. An affidavit filed with the court states the man “exchanged Rolex watches straight across” with an individual later identified as Mckinnon.
“After the exchange (he) had called a Rolex Dealer friend of his and it was found the watch (he) had received was a fake,” troopers wrote, explaining the alleged victim “had been following the vehicle since Burley, Idaho, trying to get law enforcement to get his watch back.”
The vehicle in question was stopped by troopers on SR-101 near Hyrum; the alleged victim was also present and verified the vehicle’s license plate with a video he produced. At first, troopers found the vehicle was occupied by a single female.
“In back of the drivers seat was an upside down cooler that was levitating!” troopers wrote. “I figured the male occupant was under the cooler and asked him to get out of the car where he was taken into custody without any problems.”
During a search of Mckinnon’s person, troopers reportedly found four “obvious counterfeit bills” and an amount of a controlled substance. Troopers wrote that the fraud incident involving the Rolex would have to be pursued in Idaho.
According to a watch professional in Utah, who asked not to be named, incidents like these aren’t common but they aren’t unheard of either. He said the second-hand luxury watch market is “violently inflated” with a few timepieces selling for over $150,000 based on availability.
He encouraged those intending to make such an expensive purchase to exercise due diligence — to either buy from a reputable dealer of new or second-hand watches or have the watch appraised to avoid getting burned.
Court records show Mckinnon has five felony cases pending in the 1st District Court. He is set to appear in court again on Monday.