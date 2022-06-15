A month ago, Brock Meacham and Rosie Gonzalez each had two kidneys, as one would typically expect. But now, Brock has three after he, his wife Lynzi, and Rosie took part in a paired kidney exchange program.
Brock, owner of Diesel Experts in Logan, had been a relatively healthy individual throughout his life. It wasn’t until he and Lynzi were applying for life insurance that he learned his kidney function was below average.
After a biopsy revealed Brock had IgA nephropathy, a condition which led to a large buildup of scar tissue in his kidney, the search for a donor began.
“Shortly after that, my kidney function started tanking,” Brock said, explaining blood tests revealed his kidneys were functioning at around 10% of normal function.
After going through two forms of dialysis over the course of five-plus months, many of Brock’s family members and close friends began testing to see if they were a fitting donor. But none of them were a match.
“My wife and I decided to move forward with a paired kidney exchange where she would donate one of her kidneys on my behalf,” Brock said.
According to University of Utah Health, paired kidney exchange programs help find better matches for recipients and donors. Oftentimes, recipients and donors are unfamiliar with one another.
When doctors found a match for Lynzi’s kidney, they soon learned the intended recipient had come down with COVID-19 and would be unable to receive the organ. The University of Utah Hospital quickly worked to find a new recipient — a 7-year-old boy at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Despite Brock’s rare blood type and unique antigens in his blood, the hospital also found him a donor in Salt Lake City — Rosie Gonzalez.
Rosie had been dealing with Nutcracker syndrome, which is essentially strangled arteries around the kidney rendering it ineffective. She was also diagnosed with superior mesenteric artery syndrome, creating similar issues with her small intestine.
After learning she would need the kidney relocated within her abdomen, Rosie asked about being being a kidney donor. Following intense conversations with her doctor and family, Rosie said she decided to give her kidney to someone in need.
“It was just emotional to think about how I would impact someone’s life,” Rosie said. “If it was the other way around I would appreciate it if someone would do that for me or my kids.”
Lynzi and Rosie were apparently in a similar frame of mind, whether that meant helping a stranger or someone very close to them.
“I really couldn’t care less who my kidney went to,” Lynzi said. “It was a huge perk to me that I was able to help someone that was in this same position.”
Following successful surgeries, a lot of tears and newfound friendships, Rosie and the Meachams are beyond grateful for the opportunity that was given to them.
“There’s really a loss of words,” Brock said. “What do you say to someone who gave you something like that?”
While having three kidneys may seem odd, a person can have more or less than the usual amount of kidneys — so long as the organs are adequately filtering toxins out the body and not causing harm.
Rosie referred to meeting the Meachams as, “emotional” to say the least.
“I was just so happy that he’s going to have the opportunity to watch his kids grow and be with his family,” Rosie said, tearfully.
Gonzalez and the Meachams look forward to expanding the friendship that saved more lives than one.
The family of the 7-year-old has not reached out to the Meachams, but Lynzi and Brock said they have heard he is recovering well.