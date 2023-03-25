For Dave Marcyes, gardening means more than planting flowers and veggies. It means cultivating friendships, planting seeds of harmony, and allowing them to blossom into something lifechanging.
In short, gardening is about coming together on common ground — something that Marcyes says seems to be lacking in the modern, politically-charged world.
Now, the national award-winning gardener who moved to Cache Valley a decade ago, is starting a garden club.
Marcyes, becoming a little teary-eyed as he shared his vision recently with The Herald Journal, said gardening is the one thing he has found that breaks down barriers, if only temporarily, where people come together in agreement and shared joy. No matter what other differences people may have, in the garden everyone is alike. Everyone shares the same passion.
Called the Cache Garden Club, he said it’s been a long time coming, explaining that he’s waited 10 years for someone else to start something like this.
“I didn’t want to do it. I’ve been waiting for someone else to do it, but I just felt it was time,” he said, noting he misses his gardening family.
Before moving to Cache Valley, Marcyes was part of a garden club in Spokane, Washington, and said the one he is creating here is patterned after that one. The club will encompass all things gardening, among them flowers, vegetables, insect and soil topics, and water conservation.
Marcyes is a local real estate agent, but said the club is a private endeavor. It will start with his vision, but he hopes it will grow into something that will include a membership board with a president — a role he doesn’t want to hold — and incorporate other people’s visions.
“As the founder, it’s my vision today,” he said. “But I want it to be their (members’) vision tomorrow. … I want to be known as the founder.” And: “Dave Dave the Garden Man.”
It doesn’t take long when visiting with Marcyes to feel his passion for gardening. His enthusiasm is infectious.
Marcyes, a master gardener, has more than 35 years of gardening experience, has grown as many as 1,500 varieties and 7,000 plants in one year, and has won national awards for his work. He specializes in annuals.
For now, outside of his day job, Marcyes has been keeping busy visiting members of the community to introduce them to his plan. He also had a booth at the Cache Valley Home & Garden Show on Friday and plans to be there on Saturday, too. On a flier he’s been passing out is a list of ideas for the club. Some of them include showcasing a local garden every month, having gourmet meals rotated between local gardeners’ homes every quarter, and offering gardening classes, plant and seed exchanges, and even plant sales.
Marcyes says he is looking for help with the club, including, among other roles, people willing to manage the club’s social media pages, handing out fliers, and overseeing audio and video at meetings.
He’s planned the new club’s first monthly meeting for 6 p.m. on April 19 at the Cache County Event Center, 490 S. 500 West in Logan. An earlier meeting, this one for people serious about taking on roles, is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 6. This one will be at a different location. Those interested should contact Marcyes at 435-890-9822.
He said the response so far has been positive. Some people have already expressed interest in helping, but he is searching for more individuals who would like to contribute and be part of something that he believes will be a big deal in the top of Utah. He envisions people coming from Box Elder and Weber counties in Utah, and Bear Lake County in Idaho, because, he said, as far as he knows there is nothing like it now, outside of classes, where people can gather as gardeners.
In short, why a garden club?
“Because we gardeners need to be with our people,” information from his flier reads.
He expounded, saying gardening for him has filled a void. Kicking off the new garden club fills it even further. He hopes it will do something similar for others with the same passion.
“I see a need, a purpose in my life to give back to the community in this way,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.