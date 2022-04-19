Since Mayor Holly Daines told the Cache County Council in February that Logan will no longer be providing trash collection for the whole county in the coming years, the mayors of the other Cache Valley cities have been working to come up with a solution.
Daines said this week the decision was prompted by the county's rapid growth. Referencing census data from the past 10 years, she said it's no wonder that the city is struggling to keep up with these demands.
“It was becoming unmanageable for us without a significant investment in additional trucks and personnel,” she said.
She and other city officials sat down and ultimately decided they did not want to be a for-profit garbage collection entity.
“As a city we should be taking care of our citizens, and we need to focus on that again,” Daines said. “We don’t want to turn into a huge garbage collection business.”
This change will not take place until 2023, and Daines said that the time frame is flexible.
“We want other cities to be successful in their new endeavors going forward,” she said.
For Logan, this decision means a big downsize in the garbage collecting operation. Daines mentioned this means the city could be getting rid of some trucks and other equipment.
“It will simply be a smaller operation that we think will be right-sizing for Logan's future so we can focus on Logan and let the other entities individually or collectively decide what the right path forward is for them,” Daines said.
Since this announcement, the mayors of other Cache Valley cities, and other county representatives, have been meeting informally to discuss an alternative to Logan providing trash services. North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson has emerged as one of the leaders for this group of mayors.
According to Peterson, they have decided to start working on creating a request for proposal for a private waste company to do the removal services, with the intention to do it on a valleywide basis.
As individual mayors, they cannot bind their individual municipalities to a waste removal contract. Because of that, they have been trying to form an entity in order to submit their request for a proposal.
“I want our citizens to know that we are working hard on this, but we are trying to do it in a way that is very deliberate,” Peterson said. “We ultimately want to choose the best option for the citizens, and each respective city.”
She said that there is no solidified contract with a waste removal company, but right now they are working on all of the legal framework in order to choose the best possible provider.
Nibley Mayor Larry Jacobsen, who has also been helping with the discussions, said these adjustments are not trivial.
“The good news is we don’t have to write new physics to solve this problem,” he said. “There are private companies that collect trash and contract with landfill operators. There are people who know how to do this.”