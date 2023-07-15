The Cache Mosquito Abatement District and Logan’s Environmental Department have been working hard to combat a surge of mosquitoes that have infested the valley following an exceptionally wet winter.
Richard Rigby, manager of the CMAD, said mosquito numbers are almost three times higher compared to the same period last year — with this year’s count surpassing the five-year average by 60%.
While mosquito activity varies by location, Rigby said floodwater mosquitoes have become more prominent this year due to excess water from spring run-off. Areas with water sources such as rivers, springs and the Bear River area have been the most affected.
“It is amazing what a difference there is between a dry year and a really wet year,” Rigby said.
This year’s mosquito abatement efforts have been particularly challenging due to the prevalence of floodwater mosquitoes, he said.
“We haven’t been able to get down there and treat them quite as easily as other years have been because of all the water that is still there,” Rigby said.
The CMAD covers every area except Logan City. But things have been no different there, according to Rex Davis, who does mosquito abatement for Logan’s Environmental Department. Logan’s mosquito numbers are on the rise this summer, Davis said, surpassing levels observed in the past decade.
According to Davis, one reason a wet winter has caused mosquito numbers to skyrocket is that there are fields that flooded this year that haven’t in a few years. Mosquito eggs can lay dormant for up to 10 years in dry fields, and once they flood, the eggs will hatch, leaving Davis and his team a brand-new patch of mosquitoes to deal with.
“We highly recommend that people remove all standing water around their homes,” Davis said. “And keep their grass cut to avoid creating mosquito habitat. It only takes one inch of water to hatch hundreds of mosquitoes.”
Common areas around a home where mosquitoes may lay eggs include wheelbarrows, plugged rain gutters, buckets, and tarps, according to Davis. Additionally, tires laying around a yard often “serve as an incubator” for mosquito larvae, he said.
“Long sleeves and pants are recommended,” Davis said. “Along with mosquito spray.”
Every Monday night, Davis and his team trap mosquitoes that are then sent to a lab to be tested for West Nile virus. This way, the community can be notified where the virus was detected and take caution.
Much of both Logan’s Environmental Department’s and CMAD’s mosquito abatement is focused on using larvicide in standing water. According to Rigby, doing this eliminates mosquito larvae before they mature into adult mosquitoes.
Homeowners can notify CMAD or Logan’s Environmental Department of standing water sources on their properties that may have mosquito larvae in them. According to Rigby, “larviciding” is the more cost-effective approach compared to fogging, which accounts for about 30% of what they do.
To address adult mosquitoes, CMAD conducts fogging operations during nighttime, where they employ UV foggers that disperse a mixture of CSI 30-30, a common mosquito control product, and mineral oil. The foggers create a fog of insecticide, covering an area of about 300 feet. According to him, an “aspirin amount” of the product is all it takes.
“The size of a thumbnail in a football stadium is all it takes to hit those mosquitoes and take care of them,” he said.
The ongoing mosquito abatement season, which started in May and will continue through mid-September, is not only important to control mosquito populations but also to maintain the health of the community, Rigby said — and its comfort.
“The mosquito has killed more people in the history of the world than all the wars combined,” Rigby said. “Health is the main reason we do what we do.”
