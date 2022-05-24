Community members are invited to travel back in time and become a mountain man at the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend. The event runs Friday, Saturday and Monday at the American West Heritage Center.
According to Annalise Christensen, the center’s programming assistant, Cache Valley is steeped in the history of mountain men. This is why she finds the event to be of great value for kids and adults.
“That’s where the name Cache Valley comes from,” she said, “from the mountain men.”
A variety of activities will be offered, covered by $7 entrance fee. Primitive skill demonstrations will be held on topics such as flint-and-steel fire starting, flint napping, scrimshaw, bullet making, fur identification, leather working and history of the mountain men. You can also learn how to throw a tomahawk.
Participants can also view and purchase trade goods that would have been used by mountain men in Cache Valley.
“We’ll have everything from soap to herbs to medicine pouches to clothing and toys,” Christensen said, “and a lot of different, fun things.”
Along with learning about mountain man history, community members can also participate in competitions, including the woman’s frying pan toss, and a tomahawk competition.
Women participating in the frying pan toss will be given a cast iron pan — who ever throws the pan the farthest will win a prize. Other competitions based on historical clothing will take place.
The Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous has taken place annually since 2017. Since then, Christensen said she has seen hands-on learning taking place each year. Kids who attend the event get to see and feel things instead of just listening to someone talk, and Christensen said this provides many educational opportunities.
“It completely opened up a new way of learning, and the retention is so much higher,” Christensen said. “It just makes it that much more substantial.”