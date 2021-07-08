Mrs. USA Universal's Ms. USA for 2021 was raised in Cache Valley and attended Utah State University.
Julie Taylor said her family moved to Hyrum from California when she was just one week old. She attended Lincoln Elementary, South Cache Middle School, Sky View High School and graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 1985.
Taylor went to USU for a couple of years before she started working for an airline and moved to Hawaii.
While at USU, Taylor said, she studied with a major in public relations and a minor in music. She finished her bachelor’s and master’s degrees through online school while she was traveling.
She said she has fond memories of participating in university events and eating at Fredrico’s Pizza as a student.
While she lived in Cache Valley, she and her family were heavily involved with the community and activities. She called the valley “magical” and a great place to be raised.
“I just love Cache Valley,” she said. “I love everything about it.”
Her first pageant was Miss Utah Teen USA, where she got top 10. She also won Miss Cache Valley one year and Miss USU, and won Miss Utah USA Teen later on.
Taylor was crowned Ms. USA at Mrs. USA Universal 2021 in February. She said she loves to support charities for children and families, and her platform for the pageant was “Inspire and shine bright.”
Taylor has four sons and one grandchild, with another one on the way. As a 53-year-old pageant queen, she said she hopes to inspire people of all ages to be the best version of themselves by being positive, authentic and empowered.
“No matter your age, you’re never too old to make a difference,” she said.
Taylor currently lives in Waikoloa and won Miss Hawaii USA 1989 and Mrs. Hawaii America 1991-92.
Taylor was recently in the valley to participate in Utah's Ride the Brainwave event to help children with brain cancer and head traumas and their families. She’s also involved with Project Hawaii, New Hope and the Salvation Army.
Taylor received a Lifetime Presidential Award for having over 4,000 hours of community service and received a governor’s award for community service in Hawaii.
Taylor is also the author of two books: “Kids Don’t Come with a Handbook, Handbook!” and “The Soul’s Journey: A Journey of Love.”