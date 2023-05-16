...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1145 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- The river remains above action stage this morning and is
slowly falling.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
For the Weber River...including Plain City and the Little Bear River
near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- The river stage is currently decreasing.
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and local organizations are coming together to remind members of the community they are not alone.
On Saturday, the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition, Bear River Health Department and Live On Utah are sponsoring a “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk,” to honor the month.
The event will take place from 1-2 p.m. and will begin outside the Historic Courthouse in Logan. According to Jimmy Birman, chair of the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition, there will be suicide education and resource booths available at the event.
“We wanted the members of the community to know that there is a resource here,” Birman said.
According to him, the first Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk was three years ago. He said the idea started when there was an increase in deaths by suicide in the valley due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Event participants will walk south on Main Street down to Center Street and loop back around to the courthouse, according to Birman. The walk, he said, is an opportunity for community members to come together and “share in this common challenge.”
“Anybody who feels comfortable that has been impacted in any way by suicide are encouraged to attend,” Birman said. “It is a good opportunity for anyone feeling alone to come be a part of the community.”
According to him, although the Cache Valley community has come a long way with the topic of suicide and suicide prevention, it is still something he has seen more and more people affected by. He said he hopes this event can provide hope.
“Come be a part of this event to know that you are not alone,” Birman said. “I feel like sometimes we feel like we’re alone in things and we’re not.”
