Dean and Jaycie Ferre (rhymes with Beret) live full and happy lives.
Dean is a woodworker. He hunts, fishes, mows the lawn and does home fix-it projects. Jaycie spins her own yarn from wool, crochets and is a social butterfly. She loves to visit, meet new people and play games. They love their dog, Angel, and are both attending Utah State University.
The fascinating thing about this married couple is that they are what Dean calls “eyeball incompetent!” Dean and Jaycie are both legally blind.
Dean was born in Broomfield, Colorado, and lived there until he was four years old. Later his family moved to West Haven, Utah. He lost his sight at the age of 12. A tumor was discovered when he was 2 years old. He was given chemo and radiation to stabilize everything. Right after his 12th birthday he went in for a tumor puncture. It moved and affected his optic nerve and caused the blindness.
He explains that “legally blind” means 20/200. Those with perfect vision can see something 200 feet away, but blind/impaired individuals can only see 20 feet away or less.
Jaycie has been blind from birth. She can see colors and shapes. Her family lived in Riverdale, Utah, until she was 6 years old and then moved to Taylor, Utah, an unincorporated farming area outside of Ogden. She was born in the old McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden.
Dean and Jaycie's cockapoo, Angel, has one brown eye and one blue eye. They are pretty sure her blue eye is “eyeball incompetent,” so she fits right in with their family dynamic. She is a registered ESA emotional support animal. They feel she needs them as much as they need her.
Jaycie and Dean met in a mobility instruction class orientation. She was in 5th grade and he was in 7th grade. For one of their first learning experiences they were taken to Walmart to see how to navigate a department store. Dean had already memorized Walmart from past times shopping there. Jaycie figured she would take this as an easy lesson, and he was so cute, she followed him around the store like a puppy dog.
Dean is an introvert and had no clue that she was totally into him. For her it was love at first sight. One interesting thing about both of them is their parents never coddled them. They were both raised to be independent and learned by trial and error.
At a younger age, Dean's big thing was bike racing. He would be riding bikes all day, knew how to take them apart, fix things and put them back together again. Their parents expected them to do and try everything that their other siblings did. When Jaycie's sister and her friends went swimming, her mom insisted that they take Jaycie with them.
She was able to try all kinds of things as she was growing up. She would ride her bike alone down the road a quarter mile to a church playground. It was a bit hard for her to socialize with children her own age at that time. She was drawn more to the adults. She was very happy, creative and enjoyed the times she had alone to exercise her imagination, but she is an extrovert and easily talks and visits with anyone.
Jaycie is studying psychology to be a therapist. She has been in so many of these type of therapy meetings and doctor visits for herself that she feels she will be able to help those going through the same type of situations.
She is also into crafts, poetry, writing, plus playing and singing her own music. She has three guitars hanging on a clever wood rack designed and built by Dean. She is inspired by Taylor Swift and can quote any song and album within 10 seconds of hearing the song.
In 10th grade her teacher taught her to spin her own yarn. She finds it very relaxing. With her interest in spinning, crochet and knitting, she is became involved with a group of yarn artisans that are very supportive of each other.
Before Dean proposed marriage, Jaycie knew the ring had been purchased, and she knew her dad had been talking to Dean about marriage and their future together. She was becoming very impatient. She wanted to know when it was going to happen. Finally Dean received a call from Jaycie's dad saying, “ASK HER as soon as you can, she is driving the family nuts!”
After a series of false starts, Dean finally popped the question, but when they got to Institute class the next day and told everyone the proposal story, someone asked, “Jaycie did you accept?” They both then realized she had not formally accepted his proposal. At that point, she said “I DO!”
They have now been married for four years. Nothing has held back the Ferres. Dean was even able to go on a deer hunt and got a five-point buck. He explained the experience this way:
“I purchased an attachment for the scope of my hunting rifle, called an I-Scope, which allows one to attach their iPhone to the scope to take photos and videos of the hunt. I used this setup to allow myself to zoom in and have the view of my scope in focus on my entire iPhone screen. A good friend of mine was directly behind me looking at my iPhone screen too. He said if you want to take the shot you can, so I did.”
Dean’s accomplishment was featured on the cover of Utah Game Warden’s 2016 summer issue.
Dean is at USU studying to be a landscape architect. He loves working outside. He does some electrical work around the house and even built a bench he designed for the front of their home.
The couple fits in very well in their neighborhood. Jaycie planned a game night for her church group which was well attended. She brought their braille Skipbo cards and played the game along with everyone else. She also has a machine that types in Braille and looks like a thick iPad. She is able to take notes at school and feels the screen as it types in braille. There are many tools today for the visually impaired.
One thing in Logan that makes their lives easier is Cache Valley Transit District bus system. The free bus system has a stop near their Logan home, and they use the Call a Ride option for doctor visits and places that are a bit off the bus route.
Dean has done a bit of traveling. Some of their perks of being sight impaired is that they have a free pass to the National Parks, they can go to the front of the line at TSA, and at Disneyland their group gets to go to the head of the line.
Their favorite thing to do is relax at home. A day of school, waiting for the bus, running errands, and maneuvering in the world can be very strenuous. Being at home and relaxing in a known environment is just perfect for them. They like to watch movies at home on their big screen TV (sitting very close to the screen). Jaycie also loves to perform her songs and read her poetry to Dean.
The other day Dean was looking at an exercise app on his iPhone and realized that he had physically walked as far as the Canadian border in the six months since they moved to Logan. That is over 700 miles.
The bucket list for them would be a vacation overseas for Dean and getting a poem published for Jaycie. One day Dean would like to own a self-propelled autonomous vehicle to give them another way of being independent.
The advice Jaycie gives to everyone is:
“Remember we are normal. The more you treat the blind community as not normal then children will pick up on it. Children will always come up and ask us curious questions. Their parents will say don't bother them. It would be better to let a child ask questions, and we will answer them. When parents pull a curious child away, they don't get their questions answered. For the most part the blind community here is receptive to let them ask and learn.”
Dean said he wholeheartedly agrees with Jaycie's advice.