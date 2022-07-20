Pioneer Day festivities are returning Cache Valley this weekend as many cities prepare for parades, fireworks and events lasting into next week. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Logan city
An entire day’s worth of activities has been planned in Logan, most occurring in Willow Park, starting at 7 a.m. with a fun run and ending at 10 p.m. with fireworks.
The Logan Parks and Recreation Department has been hard at work planning the annual celebration since January, Department Information Representative Debbie Harvey said.
“We try to get everything on the books early, so it’s cemented, and people know what to expect for the July celebration,” she said. “We set the date in January and start reaching out and booking entertainment groups. This year, we have three groups coming to preform alongside the full day of events.”
A parade will close off Center St. from 100 West to 500 West, as well as 500 West from Center to 700 South. The map for the procession can be found on the bottom of the celebration’s posters. The parade begins at noon on Saturday.
Gloria Chacon, who’s directing the parade this year, said safety is the committee’s top priority when it comes to this year’s events and parade.
“Safety is our number one concern. We want everyone to come out and enjoy a safe, fun parade, and we’ve ensured that this year,” she said.
This year, Logan’s parade’s theme is “Howdy Folks.” It’s also the first year for the city to have a parade marshal. The inaugural marshal, who will be driving in a 1960s Camaro and waving at the front of the parade, will be Jim Miller this year.
“We asked the public to submit their photos of their best interpretation of ‘Howdy Folks,’ and Jim Miller was selected,” Chacon said. “We wanted to change things up and make it a little fun this year, especially with social media. Our Instagram is growing a lot so it’s a tool for us to get information out to the public and we wanted to test it with the marshal competition.”
Chacon said the city wants to continue to have a parade marshal in the future, but she is not sure they will have a similar submission process next year. The parade has 50 entries as of Wednesday.
Harvey said she is expecting tens of thousands of people to gather throughout the day at Willow Park.
Newton
Newton is holding celebrations on both Friday and Saturday, starting with a dinner fundraiser for the library, EMTs, and the fire department at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Fireworks will happen on Friday as well, after live music and the presentation for Newton’s Outstanding Citizen.
Saturday’s activities in Newton start bright and early at 7:00 a.m. with a dam run, breakfast, bounce houses, games, and a book sale. The festivities should be wrapped up by early afternoon.
Mendon
Mendon is also celebrating big, with a plethora of events that started on Monday evening. Thursday and Friday evening both have events starting between 5 and 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., including softball and volleyball tournaments along with food contests.
Saturday begins with a 6:30 a.m. sunrise run at Mendon Station. The activities are more spread out in Mendon than those in other Cache Valley communities, spanning several locations including the Mendon library, the large soccer field and Main Street.
Fireworks will close out the night after live music, soccer games and beachball volleyball conclude.
Weston, ID
Weston, Idaho, will hold its celebration on Saturday, featuring Glenn Beck. Beck will speak at 6 p.m. and he will show off his historic Americana memorabilia collection.
The rest of the city’s celebration will include a fun run, parade, fitness class, and a softball tournament. A band will play following Beck’s speech, and the night will end with fireworks.
North Logan
North Logan’s events take place on Monday, July 25, starting with a run and breakfast at Elkridge Park. The run is raising funds for the North Logan Library Community Center.
Jesse Howe, North Logan Recreation director, said there will be some changes this year to the event schedule and the parade.
“We have a root beer chugging contest this year, which is new, and should be interesting,” he said. “There’s a small change to the parade as well, so it’ll start on 1900 North and 1600 East and now it’ll turn on to 1200 East and it’ll end at Elkridge Park instead of by Mountain View Park like in the past.”
So far 65 entries have registered for North Logan’s parade, Howe said, so it will last roughly an hour. Around 40 booths have registered for the activities portion of the celebration.
This year’s celebration will not have a midday break like there has been in the past, Howe said.
“We’re adding more games throughout the day,” he said. “Usually there’s a small gap, but this year we’re going to keep going with more activities than past years.”
The North Logan activities will close out with a showing of “Monsters University” in Elkridge Park before a firework show at around 10 p.m. Howe suggested people get to the park for the festivities early, to ensure they get a spot.
“Find a spot early on the parade route, we’re usually pretty packed for that,” he said. “We do have more parking now at Elkridge Park than in the past so that’s not something to worry about. The fireworks are also beyond amazing, so people won’t be disappointed.”
Harvey said the events in Logan on Saturday are open to all, and she’s excited to see people come out and celebrate Pioneer Day.
“There’s something for everyone,” she said. “We have sporting events, we’ve got yoga, there’s entertainment and things for kids to do. And you can end your day with your family on a blanket watching fireworks. People can come down and enjoy it all.”