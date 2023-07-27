In August, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will be celebrating “National Shooting Sports Month.”
The shooting range, located at 2851 W. 200 North Valley View Highway 30 in Logan, is an indoor and outdoor range. It offers a variety of shooting sports opportunities including a 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range, trap shooting, skeet shooting, five-stand shooting, a 90-meter outdoor archery field, a 20-yard indoor archery range, a 50-foot indoor .22 caliber rifle range, a 50-foot handgun range and 24 and 50-yard outdoor ranges that are open to archery and firearms.
On Aug. 5 the shooting range will be offering free entry to the rifle, pistol and archery ranges, and discounted rounds on the shotgun ranges in honor of the month, according to a press release issued by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Wednesday.
“Safety is our top priority, which is why we are a great place to come and shoot,” Range Manager Steven Bassett said in the release.
The range is a big draw for people who practice shooting or want to try it for the first time, Bassett said. The range has safety officers who can help as needed and targets available for purchase, he said. Individuals should bring their own firearms and ammunition.
“We provide a family-friendly environment where you can try a new hobby or pass your tradition along to someone else,” Basset said in the release. “We just want people to come enjoy themselves.”
Established ranges are a safer option for wildfire prevention, especially for individuals who want to target shoot with firearms during the current hot conditions, according to the release.
The shooting range is also offering an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free or at a discounted rate if they purchased a firearm or archery equipment within 30 days, the release said.
The Cache Valley Public Shooting Range is open Wednesday to Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m., Fridays from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for an adult day pass and $3 for those 15 and younger. Fees for trap and skeet rounds can be found on the DWR website.
