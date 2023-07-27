Support Local Journalism

In August, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will be celebrating “National Shooting Sports Month.”

The shooting range, located at 2851 W. 200 North Valley View Highway 30 in Logan, is an indoor and outdoor range. It offers a variety of shooting sports opportunities including a 100-, 200- and 300-yard rifle range, trap shooting, skeet shooting, five-stand shooting, a 90-meter outdoor archery field, a 20-yard indoor archery range, a 50-foot indoor .22 caliber rifle range, a 50-foot handgun range and 24 and 50-yard outdoor ranges that are open to archery and firearms.


