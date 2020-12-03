Resident of Year logo

The Herald Journal is seeking readers’ help in selecting the newspaper’s “Cache Valley Resident of the Year.” The honor is bestowed each December on a local individual or individuals deemed to have had a significant impact on valley life, especially in the year at hand. Nominations can be made on the comment thread below this text at HJNews.com or the Herald Journal Facebook page. Readers may also e-mail or phone in their nominations to city editor Steve Kent, skent@hjnews.com, 752-2121 (ext. 1007)

