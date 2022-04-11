Editor’s note: Herald Journal correspondent Cindy Knowles wrote this story about Little Free Libraries as part of an ongoing series called “Cache Valley People.” Before she finished the article, the topic made local news with the vandalism of a little library in Hyde Park. The connection between her story and the vandalism is purely coincidental.
Mandilyn Zehna saw her first little library in Boise, and then she saw another one in Miami. She had always wanted to be an English teacher or a librarian and was fascinated and inspired by the personal library concept.
She did some research and discovered that the Little Free Library program was created in 2009 by Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin. He built a one-room schoolhouse model to share free books and honor his mother. She was a school teacher who loved reading.
Mandilyn's crafty husband, James Zehna, decided to make her wish come true and surprised her by building a little library secretly and presenting it to her for Christmas eight years ago.
When James was updating his Sailor Jim Tattoo shop in Logan he used all the leftover wood scraps to create it. He used an old cupboard door for the library door and added a glass front with gold leaf lettering. The books could be seen without opening the door. The roof-line eves exactly mimic the shop eves, and the little library is posted right in front of their shop on 100 West in Logan.
Mandilyn joined littlefreelibrary.org and paid the one-time charter fee of $75. You need to have a charter member number to be considered authentic in the Little Free Library system. You also receive a plaque of authentication. This puts all little libraries on the map for others to find their location. Mandilyn's charter number is 71924. When the Zehnas travel, they check the map at littlefreelibrary.org and plan their trip to stop along the way. Mandilyn gathers books from their donations to share at the other libraries.
She started hers with 25 books and wondered what would happen the first month. She figured she could donate to local schools if it didn't work out. But, happily, there has been overwhelming community support. The door and latch will be repaired this spring from having so much use. Right now she has four large boxes of donations.
“When my library is full, I donate to my children's schools and other people's little libraries in a perpetual motion of free speech,” she said. “When else do you receive a gift that never stops giving.”
There are many other little libraries in Cache Valley, some chartered with littlefreelibrary.org and others operating independently. Following is a look at the stories and people behind just a few of them.
Anne-Marie Wilson's Little Free Library (charter No. 107019) was inspired by her friendship with Mandilyn. When she and her husband were living in an apartment, their goal after buying their own home was to build a little library. After they moved into their home in Smithfield in March 2020, they decided immediately to build one.
They’d never built anything before and soon realized they needed tools, so they borrowed and bought tools to finish it. It was much harder than they expected, especially when they had to purchase a miter saw to create the roof. With supplies and tools, the investment was around $300. The great thing is they now have tools for other projects around their new home.
They are visited by children, teens and some adults. Anne-Marie likes to stamp all of her books so people know they are free. People in the neighborhood are sharing with her library also. She has also purchased from Grandpa's Books in Logan.
“I try to have diverse books by authors of different races, religions and orientations so that there is representation for everyone who stops,” she said.
Providence resident Kellie Riojas put her Little Free Library up this year. She is an avid reader and has always wanted to have her own library stand. She worked hard, saved her money and purchased a kit on Amazon to build hers. Her number is 128457. She loves to decorate her library for the holidays, and at the base you see a little fairy village.
Cindy Gardner's location is unusual for a little library. It is right next to the entrance to the Richmond Cemetery.
An avid walker, Cindy saw her first little library while walking around Portland, Oregon. It was so charming to her, she decided to build one at her home in Ivins, Utah, when she and her husband retired.
“Reading and literacy opens doors for people to educate their minds to new ideas and possibilities,” she said.
Cindi's second location in Richmond is so popular that residents meet up there to go for walks and the kids come by on their bikes to trade in for other books and see what's new. Cindi finds books from library book sales and donations. She has books for all ages, fiction and nonfiction. Her location is also a popular Instagram photo sight, next to her field of poppies in the middle of June. They have been blooming there for 40 years.
She feels like the caretaker of the land rather that the owner. Her little library is next to her farm stand, where she has an honesty-payment store with poppy seeds and orphaned handmade pots from the thrift store that she fills with little plants.
Darcy Hardman's little library is in Smithfield. She saw a story in the newspaper around seven years ago, and within a few weeks she had built her own, installed it, filled it with books and it was up and running. She used old fence wood scraps from her husband's fencing jobs.
Many kids stop by the library on their way home from school, and many elderly neighbors walk by and stop to take a break because of the bench next to it. When Cache Valley Mall did a remodel, she was able to acquire her bench, which her daughter, Grace Hardman, maintains with stain to protect it from the elements.
Darcy keeps the book titles updated from books read at home and donations. There are a variety of people who share books. Todd Durrant has been in the process of writing a book, and he leaves a fresh chapter each week for people to enjoy.
Jill Parker's little library (charter No. 56839) is located in Wellsville. She is still great friends with her roommates from college. All 12 of their kids think of themselves as cousins, although there is no relation. They all call themselves “Families We Choose.” Seven years ago one of the sons needed to do an Eagle Scout project, and she offered to have him use her home as a location for a Little Free Library.
They went before the Wellsville City Council to get permission. It had never been done there before, so Parker and her friends thought they better check. It was approved by the City Council.
Max Boyden and his grandfather built the little library to match Jill’s home. Wellsville had a book drive to stock it. They had a big party with treats to introduce the little library to the town. The whole City Council showed up for the celebration.
Jill's husband added a step, because it is a two-story bookshelf and the younger children couldn't reach the top shelf. Now kids come to get a book, sit on the large step and read just for fun. During the summer the neighbor kids have a lemonade stand nearby, so it has really added some traffic, in a good way, to a usually quiet street.
“We love the people we meet that come here, the cute faces we see of our visitors, and appreciate our community for being helpful to keep it stocked,” Jill said.
Lifelong reader Jennie Little lives on the Island in Logan. Her Little Free Library charter is No. 55171. She looked at the kits offered at littlefreelibrary.org, but at $250 to $500 they were a bit out of her price range. She also wanted the money to stay locally, so she contacted friend Matt Whitaker, told him all the features she wanted, and he built it from scratch. Her family painted it themselves and added the lettering.
They had an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with the neighborhood. The neighborhood also donated books to the cause. They maintain it as a family, and donations keep coming in.
During the summer the Littles go as a family and donate to some of their favorite little libraries. Serendipitously, after Jennie's little library was up and going she became a librarian for the Mount Logan Middle School. Jennie's reading habit as a young girl is now a full-time paying job.