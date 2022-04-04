Cache Valley resident Jason Ratcliff is working with community members and local businesses to send a military unit stationed in Greenland supplies and reminders of home.
Ratcliff, a military recruiter who is currently on administrative leave for health issues, has served in the military for 26 years. He said care packages from home were incredibly meaningful during his deployments.
“Morale skyrockets,” Ratcliff said. “Little things that mean nothing to people here but mean a lot to them.”
Ratcliff’s friend, Harold Normoyle, is a member of the 821st Air Base Group — the unit to which Ratcliff is sending care packages. The unit is stationed at Thule Air Force Base and is currently transitioning from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force. Ratcliff said servicing Normoyle’s unit would function as a proof-of-concept for other similar projects moving forward.
“We just thought it would be a good starting place because it’s a smaller unit. We wanted to see what the response was,” Ratcliff said. “Everyone says they’re patriotic but when it comes down to actually doing something they always say, ‘Well, I don’t like the president or I don’t like this or I don’t like that, I’m not going to support this,’ and military (personnel) are the ones that suffer the most.”
Ratcliff reached out to community members and several local businesses to help gather products for the unit as well as funds to pay the cost of shipping the packages.
One of the businesses, Cache Coffee and More, is currently accepting donations for a care package. A list on the business’ Facebook page suggests coffee, creamer, jelly beans, chocolate, peanut butter, and other snacks that travel well as desirable donation items. The list also includes necessities like socks, feminine products and black hair ties.
Mindy Buttars, a co-owner of Cache Coffee, said the community has responded positively to their requests.
“It’s honestly just good to still see that there’s good in the world and that people are willing to step up and do that,” Buttars said. “We have an amazing community of customers through Cache Coffee, and any time we make a call out on our Facebook page or anywhere, really, they are running to step up and help.”
After sending packages to Greenland, Ratcliff said he plans sending a care package to a unit in Romania where a local resident is currently deployed.
Ratcliff shared an experience he had with a small item sent from home during his deployment.
“I remember when I was in Iraq, I had this little lollipop of Spongebob. My daughter gave it to me … I kept it there for the whole time we were there — from the invasion all the way through. And when I got ready to go home, I was going to eat it, and it had been there for a year. It’s been through the heat, it’s been through everything.” Ratcliff said. “But it was knowing that I had something from home. So that’s what this is.”
Those interested in donating can drop off supplies at Cache Coffee, or venmo Ratcliff at Ratcliff-Jason to help with the cost of mailing the packages.
“It doesn’t take a lot,” Ratcliff said. “Everybody’s got that thing in the back of the pantry they never ate.”