Cache Valley’s Department of Veterans Affairs clinic at Cache Valley Hospital is currently reviewing applications for a full-time primary care provider and hopes to have an offer letter sent to a candidate by next week.
The clinic had the role filled from October 2021 to May 2022, but the position has since been vacant. According to the acting clinic manager Cory Martin, the previous provider left for an out-of-state opportunity.
Martin says the VA as a whole has been struggling to keep positions filled due a high turnover rate and a lack of qualified individuals. He also believes residuals of COVID and the “dynamic changes we’ve seen in the market” are culprits as well.
“We are feeling those effects just like other places are,” Martin said. “If anything, it has stayed the same or gotten a little bit better.”
Despite all this, the services offered by the clinic have hardly changed. The clinic still has a care provider patients can see through Telehealth and has several nurses on site. Martin is grateful the clinic has maintained these capabilities but says he understands the community’s desire for face-to-face appointments.
“They (veterans) love to have people on site, meet with people in person and have that face-to-face connection,” Martin said. “Understandably, I can see how they are frustrated.”
While remote forms of communication give people the opportunity to roll out of bed, throw on a shirt, and be ready to go, Martin believes remote services can leave something to be desired when it comes to veterans receiving truly effective care.
“It really does make a difference to be able to sit in front of somebody or sit next to them and look them in the eye and build that rapport,” Martin said. “We love our veterans, we love to see them in person, we love hearing their stories and we are anxious to take care of them.”
The Cache Valley VA Clinic is located in Suite G of the hospital and can be contacted directly at 435-787-9921.
Martin noted the VA switched over to a centralized call center and acknowledged complaints with long wait times, saying, “We want to assure our veterans that we do have people answering those calls. It might take a little bit longer to get through to somebody, but they do get back to our staff, providers and nurses.”
“We have a busy healthcare system like most hospitals and clinics, but we are trying to get to those as soon as we can,” Martin said. “We are aware of those wait times and we are working on it.”