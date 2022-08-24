va clinic

A sign for the Cache Valley VA Clinic at the Cache Valley Hospital.

Cache Valley’s Department of Veterans Affairs clinic at Cache Valley Hospital is currently reviewing applications for a full-time primary care provider and hopes to have an offer letter sent to a candidate by next week.

The clinic had the role filled from October 2021 to May 2022, but the position has since been vacant. According to the acting clinic manager Cory Martin, the previous provider left for an out-of-state opportunity.

