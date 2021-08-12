With local schools set to restart next week, officials are making a special effort this year to remind motorists to stop at flashing red school bus lights and watch for kids crossing the street.
And they also want drivers to know the fine for failing to stop at the flashing red lights more than doubled last year from $100 to $250.
A brochure spelling out bus safety rules and regulations is being distributed to parents in the Logan and Cache school districts as well as the community at large. Bus instruction coordinator Ed Crookston said the special campaign was prompted by the frequency of incidents in recent years, including a string of five student fatalities at bus stops nationally in just three days of 2018.
“It’s been a big issue, and with us it’s a constant battle with the number of drivers that run the reds on the bus,” Crookston said, pointing to a study that documented more than 900 violations statewide in a single day.
Cache County School District Transportation works with the Utah Highway Patrol to pinpoint violation trouble spots and increase patrols in those areas. UHP Sgt. Jason Kendrick said when he receives notice of frequent violations from the district, he sends out an alert in a group email to all local police agencies so officers in the affected jurisdiction can respond.
“People need to pay attention. School’s starting,” Kendrick said. “Watch them lights on school buses and stop for them in both directions — not just the car behind but the car approaching as well.”
In addition to running flashing red lights, it is also common for motorists to ignore when bus drivers activate their flashing amber lights ahead of a stop, which requires passing traffic to slow to 20 mph.
“A lot of people don’t even understand this,” Crookston said. “As soon as those amber lights flash on the school bus, not the reds but the ambers, that automatically turns that area into a school zone and the speed drops to 20 mile per hour, and you’re supposed to be preparing to stop. We want drivers to understand there’s a reason that the bus has activated them, and there are students somewhere close by.”
The brochure stresses “the greatest risk for students is when approaching or leaving the bus,” and in addition to cautioning drivers to be on alert, it urges parents to teach their children safe boarding and riding practices.
Among other things, the district directs students to never run after the bus, avoid running games at bus stops, stand six “giant steps” away from the curb when the bus is approaching, and follow the driver’s hand signals when needing to cross the street.
A chart showing the standard hand signals used by drivers is featured on the back of the brochure.
Classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Logan schools and Thursday, Aug. 19, in Cache County schools. Both districts are served by Cache County School District Transportation, which employs 135 drivers.
Crookston wants to remind parents that all students receive seating assignments on buses, a measure taken to aid emergency responders should an accident occur.