Several students from schools near Logan placed high at an international math competition.
Sanghamitra Roy, mother of one of the students, said the annual Math Kangaroo competition was held at Thomas Edison Charter School on March 18.
Roy said her son, Deep Chakraborty, is a fourth grader at TECS and placed 4th in the United States.
Other students placed high both nationally and statewide. Angela Zhan, an eighth grader at Mount Logan Middle School, placed 11th in the U.S. Jeffrey Gibert, a tenth grader at Sky View High School, ranked 1st in Utah. Four other students between grades four and 10 placed 3rd in the state.
Roy said there were over 1 million international participants total, with 31,000 U.S. participants and 199 students from Utah. She said those students doing well at the competition can get other kids more interested in math.
“Securing a place in the national or state winners list can motivate these students to achieve even higher accomplishments going forward,” she said. “Their story will raise awareness and inspire many more students from the valley to participate and achieve excellence in math and stem fields.”
Roy said getting kids involved in the stem field can benefit Utah.
“Utah is experiencing a rapid growth of technology over the last few years and is on track to become the next Silicon Valley of the USA,” she said. “Given this rise of tech jobs, investing in stem excellence of Utah kids is critical and essential to strengthen the economy of Utah in the long term.”
Roy said this year’s competition was a bit different than previous ones because of COVID-19. Usually, she said the competition is supported by Utah State University’s math department, where she works as an engineering professor.
At this year’s competition, parents were not allowed inside the building and students had to wear masks and socially distance themselves. Students were also given the option to participate virtually from their own homes.
Anyone can enroll in the Math Kangaroo competition, Roy said, by paying an entree fee of $21. Hisako Kure organizes the competition, test side and awards for participants in Cache Valley.