Cache Valley tennis was lauded last week at the Utah Tennis Association Annual Awards in Salt Lake City.
Local coach, competitor and umpire Carolee Hammel received the David L. Freed Award on Feb. 22 for her competitive career in tennis and her contributions to the sport.
“The David L. Freed award is our highest honor,” said Laurie Lambert, the executive director of the UTA, explaining that Hammel is one of the “strongest winners we’ve ever had.”
Hammel was a tennis coach at Mountain Crest High School for a decade and later coached at Logan High School for five years. She was involved in forming the Cache Valley Tennis Association where she currently serves as the president. Hammel also helped facilitate competition in the valley, she said, though creating robust local tournaments.
“I'd always get on the phone and make sure if somebody entered there was always a division for them,” Hammel said.
But aside from her contributions to tennis, the award also speaks to Hammel’s ability on the court. While often found to be kind and “quirky,” Lambert confirmed that Hammel also has an edge — often competing at a national level in her age group against “hardcore” and “kind of cutthroat” competition.
But Hammel also possesses “a style of play that’s just beautiful,” Lambert said. And her ongoing work as an umpire shows dedication to tennis.
“I just love to play tennis, and I’ve always loved it since I was a little girl,” Hammel said.
Lambert described the award’s namesake as the “patriarch of tennis in the state of Utah.” Born in 1909, Freed was the captain of the U.S. Davis Cup in 1960 and was involved in several tennis organizations in the Beehive State. Tennis in Utah wouldn’t be where it is today if not for Freed, Lambert said. The UTA began issuing the award in 1980; Freed died in 2001.
Freed’s statewide impact was also felt by Hammel as a young tennis player. She said she was involved in a little league tennis program organized by Freed when she was a child.
“He's just been part of my life since I was nine,” Hammel said. “So to get this award, it was really neat.”
The Green Canyon Wolves were also selected by UTA as this year’s Kathy Rothfels & Luceen Sullivan Girls High School Team.
Head Coach Camille Jeppson said the team not only won state this year, but had the title clinched before the championship even started. The Wolves ended with almost double the team points of the runners up.
“Even if we lost every match, nobody could catch us,” Jeppson said, explaining the win marked the team’s second straight state title.
What makes the team special, Jeppson said, is dedication.
“They're all pretty committed,” Jeppson said. “They take lessons year-round, you know? Pretty much my entire varsity teams, and most of the JV teams, they play year-round.”
Jeppson said nearly all of her 25-player squad attended the award celebration despite inclement conditions.
“I loved having all of them down there — it was so satisfying to see the support they have of each other,” Jeppson said. “That was my favorite part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.