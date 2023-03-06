CVTD groundbreaking

Big-D construction workers participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new CVTD maintenance facility on Monday in North Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Community members attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, commencing work on the Cache Valley Transit District’s new administration and maintenance facility.

The $56 million project, which will be about 110,000 square-feet, is slated for completion in fall 2024 at 3021 N. 300 West in North Logan.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.