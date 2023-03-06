Community members attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, commencing work on the Cache Valley Transit District’s new administration and maintenance facility.
The $56 million project, which will be about 110,000 square-feet, is slated for completion in fall 2024 at 3021 N. 300 West in North Logan.
As most guests sat inside a canopy with heaters, helping to provide some warmth from the cold morning, Todd Beutler, general manager and CEO of CVTD, took to the podium to welcome guests and the ceremony’s speakers — North Logan Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Federal Transit Administrator Cindy Terwilliger and Congressman Blake Moore.
“We are thrilled to have CVDT in our city,” Mayor Peterson told the audience, noting how the future facility is a group effort of many. “I feel like I am coming in at the 11th hour.”
It was a sentiment also offered by Rep. Moore. “But I always feel like that,” he said, giving a nod to the many people who helped make the facility possible.
According to Beutler, who spoke with The Herald Journal after the ceremony, the facility will house administration offices of the CVTD and will include maintenance bays, vehicle wash, enclosed bus storage and onsite fueling.
And with the amount of space it will have, he said, it will be able to meet the future needs of the transportation district in the valley.
“This will allow us to embrace technology,” he said, referring to the ability to use more electric vehicles and to “increase our liability and service quality.”
The building was first made part of the county’s long-range plan in 2009, followed the next year by purchase of the property. The time since then has been spent getting ducks in a row, including financing.
The CVTD received a Federal Transit Administration discretionary grant from the Bus and Bus Facilities program in 2020.
According to the transit district, the facility allows it to be forward thinking and innovative in the ways that integrate public transit into Cache Valley. It will also allow CVTD to use new transit methods that will help ease congestion, better air quality, and improve the quality of life of residents.
“This facility positions the district to meet the needs of a county projected to grow by 54% or 70,000 residents by 2050,” Beutler said in a statement after the ceremony. “Additionally, it allows the district to be flexible in its service delivery and embrace electric vehicles in the future.”
Representatives of Big-D Construction and Stantec Architecture Inc. also were at the groundbreaking.
“We’re really excited to be working with Cache Valley to bring this project to life and to be part of something that’s going to benefit the community,” Big-D Project Director Brian Murphy said in a statement. “Having a new facility that meets their growing needs and provides a safe working environment for district employees is going to be a game changer.”
Barb Berastegui, architect of the project with Stantec, told The Herald Journal that she and her team have worked on the design and engineering for the past 14 months.
She said it makes a difference when the client is part of the team, noting the transit district was communicative and helpful during the process. The thing that excites her most about the project is that CVTD will now have room to meet its current needs but has room to expand.
“We planned this out (to meet the district’s needs) for 75 years,” she said.
