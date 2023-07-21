The National Weather Service has issued an “excessive heat warning” for Cache Valley this weekend, saying temperatures could reach up to 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday.
The heat warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Monday.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101 degrees Saturday and up to 103 degrees Sunday. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 63 and 70 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101 degrees Saturday and up to 103 degrees Sunday,” reads the advisory. “Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
The advisory said overnight recovery from the high temperatures “will be minimal Sunday and Monday morning with low temperatures forecast between 63 and 70 degrees.”
The NWS reminds people to drink of plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms when possible, and keep out of the sun. It also reminds individuals to check on relatives and neighbors, and to not leave young children or pets left unattended in vehicles “under any circumstances.”
An article about pet safety in summer heat, published by The Herald Journal on July 18, explained that pets can suffer from heat exhaustion and face life-threatening consequences within a matter of minutes if left unattended in a heated vehicle.
“Everything that would happen to a person happens to pets,” Ellen Stanton, an assistant veterinary technician and the social media manager for Mountain View Veterinary Health Center, told The Herald Journal. “Generally, they will collapse and have a fever. It’s very dangerous.”
The temperature inside a vehicle increases by about 40 degrees in an hour — with the bulk of the temperature increase occurring within the first 15 to 20 minutes, according to the Humane Society of Utah. Even on a 60-degree day, the temperature inside a vehicle can easily reach above 100 degrees within an hour.
“As we enter the summer months and temperatures average between 85 and 100 degrees throughout most of the state, the temperature inside a vehicle will become dangerous to humans and animals within minutes,” the HSU said.
For people who plan to be outside this weekend, the NWS urges “extra precautions” such as reducing or rescheduling, when possible, “strenuous activities to early morning or evening” and to “know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Signs of heat stroke include, but is not limited to, lightheadedness or dizziness, confusion or disorientation, nausea and vomiting, flush or reddened skin, muscle weakness or cramps, and rapid breathing and heart rate.
The NWS advises individuals who plan to be outside to wear lightweight or loose-fitting clothing. Also, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” reads the advisory, noting that 911 should be called for anyone suffering from the signs of heat stroke.
