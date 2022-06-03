On May 31, a plane full of Utah veterans took off from the Salt Lake City International Airport bound for Washington, D.C., to spend two days visiting the very monuments and memorials built to honor their service.
Their trip was organized through Honor Flight Network, a national non-profit organization based out of Arlington, Virginia. According to the organization's website, over 22,000 veterans are served in a given a year.
“This trip is a once in a lifetime for our veterans,” said Stephanie Harmon, the director of Utah Honor Flight. “Most of them think they are forgotten and that their service is not appreciated. This program changes that for them.”
Paul LaMont, a Cache Valley-based veteran who served in Vietnam, said the Honor Flight trip provided him with a warm welcome home he didn’t receive after initially returning from his service.
“Nobody comes to see you come home from Vietnam,” LaMont said, “but that airport was full.”
LaMont expressed how impactful the trip was for him personally, recalling experiences at places such Fort McHenry and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“I’ve seen documentaries and stuff,” LaMont said. “It’s a whole new ballgame to be standing there watching that take place.”
Another Cache Valley veteran on the trip, Gaylen Jensen, served in World War II. He said he too enjoyed his visit to the nation’s capital.
“It was quite a privilege,” Jensen said. “I thought it was really a wonderful thing that they’re doing.”
LaMont talked about a unique experience the veterans took part in during their flight back to Utah. The director stood up and announced that a veteran aboard turned 105 years old during the trip. The plane sung happy birthday to the man.
“After they sang that song, he was standing a little straighter,” Lamont said, describing the man.
Another Honor Flight is leaving Utah on June 7. It will carry the organization’s 2,000th passenger from Utah.
“We are so excited for that monumental number and look forward to our flight,” Harmon said.