A pair of Cache Valley veterans took part in this year’s Utah Honor Flight — a program that enables veterans to visit war memorials in and around Washington D.C. as a way to show appreciation for their service.
According to Utah Honor Flight’s Facebook page, the trip marked the first honor flight in 22 months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on Sept. 17, after nearly two years in limbo, nearly 75 veterans departed from Salt Lake City on their honor flight.
Among the group was Frank Nilson, 92 of Smithfield, and Ralph Milton, 92 of Logan.
Frank was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1953. In 1959, Nilson re-enlisted in the Army and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1976. He is a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War, and was stationed for several years in Germany.
Frank said the group visited the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Smithsonian Institute. Though Frank said he was disappointed he didn’t get to see the Vietnam Memorial, the highlight of the trip was watching the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
“That was the best part of the whole program really,” Frank said. “I was glad to be able to go and it worked out all right.”
Nilson’s daughter and grandson, Susan Wheeler and Josh Thalman, explained the trip had been a positive one for Nilson, who has served in the American Legion since his retirement from the Army.
“He deserved it,” Josh said.
Ralph, who was born in Nebraska in 1929, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 just after graduating high school. A veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War, Milton retired in 1970 with the rank of Captain and had been awarded two silver stars.
For Milton, the highlight of the trip was visiting Fort McHenry and seeing the place where The Star Spangled Banner was written.
“I’ve heard the song a million times, but they brought out how that flag and everything survived,” Ralph said. “So many bombs, they just didn’t have them timed right.”
Though he had seen the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in person before, Ralph said on this trip he was able to walk right up and experience it closely.
“That actually meant a lot to me,” Ralph said. “I always had a special place for that.”
The group of veterans returned from their flight on the evening of Sept. 18. Ralph and his wife, Betty Milton, spoke to a large group of people who provided the veterans with a warm welcome upon their return to Salt Lake City.
“A lot of my family was there … my grandkids,” Ralph said.
“With a big poster,” Betty added, with a laugh. “I could see the looks on those fellows when they came back were just, just so surprising.”
Nilson also recalled the crowd as he went to exit the airport.
“They had two lines of people. I don’t know, there was four or five hundred people there on both sides,” Nilson said. “It was really something to see all them.”
Both Ralph and Frank encouraged other veterans to go on the flight if they get the chance. According to the Utah Honor Flight Facebook page, since the postponement of flights, 13 veterans died after being called to participate in the flight in 2019.
“I think that anybody who gets a chance, they ought to go,” Ralph said. “It means a lot, really, because a lot of your buddies give their lives. And that’s just a statue back there, but it brings back really what life’s all about.”
For more information about Utah Honor Flights, visit utahhonorflight.org.