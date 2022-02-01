Due to COVID concerns, Cache Valley's annual Chocolate Festival will be staged online again this year.
The second “Home Edition” of the festival, which benefits Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.
“Although the pandemic again prevents the regular in-person event, last year’s virtual event shattered previous fundraising records and made it possible for friends of PPAU to join from afar,” festival organizers said in a press release. “Attendees of this year’s festival can expect familiar festival faces, a (virtual) downtown tour of Logan hot spots and festival sponsors, music from local bands, words of baking wisdom from our festival bakers and a closer look at the reason for it all – the Logan PPAU Health Center.”
Tickets are available on the festival website at www.thechocolatefest.com. A donation of $10 will get attendees in the virtual door, and larger donations will qualify people to win festival “goody bags” and other chocolate treats.
An online auction will be open to all bidders, regardless of whether they join the virtual festival. The auction will feature desserts from local entrants as well as non-dessert auction items. A preview of the online auction will be available on the Chocolate Festival website, and bidding opens at noon on Feb. 9. The auction will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Utah, gave the following statement saluting local volunteers and supporters for keeping the festival alive through its 35th year:
“Once again, the Logan community has risen to the challenge to keep the Logan Chocolate Festival running strong, rallying the troops, keeping the fun alive, and raising much needed financial support for Cache Valley services. And no matter what the weather or COVID brings on February 12th, we’ll celebrate the fellowship the Chocolate Festival always provides — for another year, from the comfort of home, perhaps this time with a friend or two.”