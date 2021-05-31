The Cache Valley Center for the Arts will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the historic Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan, 43 S. Main St.
The clinic will be presented in partnership with the Bear River Health Department on June 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Both English and Spanish-speaking workers will be available at the event.
“Our pathway back to live performance is immunization,” CacheARTS Executive Director Wendi Hassan said. “We are so excited to experience the energy of packed houses once again and some shows can’t come back until we can bring a critical mass of audience members.”
Anyone who attends the clinic will get a limited edition sticker and can enter to win prizes, including a pair of tickets to every show in the Ellen Eccles Theatre for a year. Those who have already been vaccinated are also invited to stop by the theatre to pick up a sticker and enter to win.
The Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved by the FDA for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, will be administered at the clinic. To register for the clinic, visit: http://bit.ly/cacheARTSclinic.