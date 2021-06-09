A rumor Costco is purchasing land on 10th West in Logan could not be confirmed this week, but The Herald Journal has learned the popular chain restaurant Cafe Zupas is definitely planning to open a location at 700 N. Main Street.
Logan Senior Planner Russ Holley said Tuesday that Cafe Zupas has submitted a site plan for the former A&W site on North Main, kitty-corner from Angie’s restaurant. The chain has 24 other restaurants in Utah as well as outlets in seven other states across the West and Midwest.
A sliver of land on the south side of the former A&W lot is owned by Logan city and will be used for realigning the intersection of 700 North and Main. It is not certain when that project will begin.
The Costco rumor involved the retail giant acquiring a large piece of property owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the east side of 10th West just northeast of Gossner Foods. A check with the Cache County Recorder’s Office on Wednesday showed the church still in possession of the land, and Holley said he has received no site plan or proposal for developing the property.
However, the Logan senior planner declined comment on whether he's had contact with Costco about the property, saying “I talk to people all the time. When I talk to people, sometimes it’s real estate sensitive conversations that could compromise a real estate transaction, so I can’t comment about it.”
Holley went on to say, “A lot of these things never turn out to be anything. All these people go through a due diligence period — the stores do themselves — so I mean some of them work and some of them don’t work.”