Campbell Scientific, a homegrown Logan high-tech company with offices around the world, plans a $40 million expansion at its 1800 North facility projected to add 268 new jobs.
On Monday, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, also known as Go Utah, announced what’s known as a “temporary marginal tax reduction” agreement for the expansion project. This will give the company a 25% refund on an estimated $28 million in new state tax revenue resulting from the expansion — paid at completion of the 10-year growth contract.
“Utah does not provide up-front cash for corporate retention and recruitment. Instead, the state offers a post-performance tax credit after the company meets specific obligations, including capital investment, new high-paying jobs, and additional state tax payments,” Go Utah stated in a press release.
Similar agreements were reached last year for planned expansions at two other major Cache Valley employers: Malouf Companies, which has projected adding 4,200 new jobs at its headquarters in Nibley over the next 10 years, and Cytiva, which plans to add 396 jobs in Logan over the same time period.
The job-creation announcements come as Cache Valley continues to record one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state and nation at 1.7 percent, coupled with a tight housing market that has resulted in sharply rising home prices and rents.
The Utah tax-credit program is operated under a 2005 legislative statute aimed at spurring economic development by providing financial incentives for companies to expand or relocate in Utah. The Go Utah Board conducts public meetings to vote on proposed incentives, and the executive director of GO Utah gives final approval of all agreements.
Campbell Scientific, founded in 1974, designs and manufactures a wide variety of precision measuring instruments, from weather and water-flow gauges to seismic sensors that monitor infrastructure and ground stability. Last year, the company partnered with a Mount Everest expedition team to install the world's highest altitude weather station.
“We're delighted that Campbell Scientific has chosen to expand its Utah headquarters,” Go Utah Director Dan Hemmert said. “Campbell not only offers superior measurement products with a variety of applications, but it also has a legacy of supporting its employees and the local community."
In its press release, Go Utah quoted company CEO Rob Campbell as saying the following:
“We have seen strong growth in our business over the last few years. Having been in business for almost five decades, we’re excited to continue our growth story here at our headquarters in Logan. The community in and around Logan has been an important part of our success, and we’re thrilled that we can continue to play a role in fostering a healthy and vibrant technology community here in Cache Valley.”