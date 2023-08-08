pepperidge farm 01

Goldfish crackers are packaged at the Pepperidge Farm plant in Richmond in 2013.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Campbell Snacks will expand its Pepperidge Farm manufacturing facility in Richmond, allowing the bakery to increase production of its popular Goldfish crackers.

The $160 million project will add about 80 jobs. Currently, the company employs more than 400 people in the Cache Valley region.


