Campbell Snacks will expand its Pepperidge Farm manufacturing facility in Richmond, allowing the bakery to increase production of its popular Goldfish crackers.
The $160 million project will add about 80 jobs. Currently, the company employs more than 400 people in the Cache Valley region.
“Goldfish is an iconic brand that is quickly approaching a billion-dollar business, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to the growth of our brands and the communities where we operate,” Chris Foley, executive vice president and president of Campbell Snacks said in a statement.
The company said the new line will increase the bakery’s output of Goldfish by 50%, allowing it to produce more than 5 million Goldfish per hour — or 1,500 Goldfish every second.
Currently, the bakery sits at about 300,000 square feet, the company said in an email to The Herald Journal. The expansion will add 100,000 square feet. The bakery will remain a one-story facility.
The project also includes the construction of an onsite flour mill built by Utah Flour Milling. Campbell Snacks said the onsite mill is a partnership between PHM Brands’ Panhandle Milling and NIPPN Corp. The mill “will increase supply reliability, provide capacity for continued growth, and improve plant efficiency.”
In an effort to be more eco-friendly, the mill will reduce the site’s greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating more than 2,200 trucks per year that transport flour from mill to bakery.
“The food industry has an important role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and we are committed to doing our part,” the company told the newspaper. “We believe addressing emissions within our own operations and across our value chain will benefit our business, our industry, and the communities in which we operate.”
The Richmond bakery opened in 1974 and has been making Pepperidge Farm snacks in Cache Valley for nearly 50 years. There is a company warehouse in Richmond and two warehouses in Logan.
The company expects the new Goldfish line to be operational by the end of 2024. It is Campbell’s third Goldfish capacity expansion in the past two years, according to the company, following bakery expansions in Lakeland, Florida, and Willard, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.