A few regulation changes are being made at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area near Hyrum.
The changes, which involve implementing a camping season and limiting camping to certain areas of the WMA, take effect immediately, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
The Hardware WMA, located in Blacksmith Fork Canyon east of Hyrum, provides critical winter habitat for elk and other big game animals in the area, the DWR said in a news release. Changes are to help habitat and wildlife in the area.
The changes include limiting camping to five areas: Baxter-Rock Creek, Baxter-Rock Creek Livestock, Hardware Flats and Wapiti, as well as opening a fifth area, which includes four small hunting season camps, along State Route 101.
“Effective immediately, these five areas are the only places where people can camp on the Hardware WMA,” reads the news release.
Another change is implementing a camping season. The DWR said the Baxter-Rock Creek, Baxter-Rock Creek Livestock, and Wapiti areas will open to camping on Memorial Day weekend, while the Hardware Flats Camp Area and the SR-101 camps will open Aug. 1.
“Waiting until Memorial Day weekend to start the camping season on three of the camp areas will give the ground a chance to dry out so it isn’t as susceptible to damage,” said Hardware WMA Manager Brian Hunt. “The fourth major camp area — Hardware Flats — is higher in elevation and takes even longer to dry out, which is why the camping season there doesn’t start until Aug. 1.”
Hardware is one of 194 wildlife management areas and waterfowl management areas in Utah. The DWR started acquiring the areas in the late 1940s to conserve critical habitats for wildlife, help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property, and provide anglers and hunters.
“While we would like to provide recreational opportunities on our WMAs, these properties were purchased for the benefit of wildlife and wildlife habitat," Hunt said. "These properties are public land, but they are not multiple use like many other state- and federally-owned properties.
“Restricting camping until the areas dry out — and limiting camping to the established camping areas and time frames — should allow visitors to have a good time camping without damaging the habitat the WMA was purchased to protect.”
