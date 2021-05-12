The opening of a second neighborhood of safe homes in Cache Valley, thanks to a partnership between a Utah nonprofit and a family foundation, is timely.
Jill Anderson, executive director of CAPSA — a nonprofit domestic violence, sexual assault and rape recovery center serving Cache and Rich counties — said CAPSA has seen an increase in the number of individuals who have needed support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The numbers requesting shelter went up 60%," Anderson said. "There was a woman sitting at the kitchen table and she opened the newspaper. And she was looking for apartments and she just closed it and put her head in her hands. She said, 'I don't know how I'm going to afford an apartment and to help raise my kids on my own.' Instead of just crisis intervention, which is a critical piece, we had to do something about that housing piece."
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.