Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, a Logan-based nonprofit that provides help to victims recovering from sexual and domestic violence, received a $20,000 grant from the Mary Kay Foundation.
The Texas-based foundation announced on its website that it awarded CAPSA the funds through its Domestic Violence Shelter Grant Program. The program provided $3 million in 2018 and $50 million overall to shelters across the country, according to a press release from the foundation.
Founded in 1976 at Utah State University, CASPA is a community nonprofit with an office in Logan that provides emergency shelter, a 24-hour hotline, legal services and counseling to anyone who has experienced sexual or domestic violence. All services are free.
In a press release, Jill Anderson, executive director of CAPSA, said “the timing of this grant is perfect and will truly give the gift of safety and healing.”
James Boyd, director of development for CAPSA, said 2018 is the second year the Logan-based nonprofit has received a grant from the Mary Kay Foundation.
“We’ve had a lot of good community support, which is why I think we were able to receive it again,” he said.
Boyd said CAPSA is excited to receive the grant money and said it’s particularly important to have in the fourth quarter of the financial calendar.
“This is something that really started that fourth quarter off well, to have that initial $20,000 donation,” he said.
Much of the grant from the Mary Kay Foundation will be applied to CAPSA’s shelter services, according to Boyd. Last year, the nonprofit sheltered close to 400 individuals, he said.
“To provide those services, this (grant) will be very helpful,” Boyd said.
He said grants pay about 70 percent of any program, so it will be up to CAPSA to raise additional money, a little over $100,000, for its emergency shelters.
“There’s a lot going into this,” Boyd said.
The Mary Kay Foundation was founded in 1996 to support women’s issues, and in 2000 it added domestic violence to its list of causes. On that issue specifically, the foundation has provided funds to help with not only emergency shelter, but counseling and legal aid to victims.
Representatives for the foundation were not able to speak with The Herald Journal by Wednesday’s press deadline, but the president for its board of directors, Michael Lunceford, provided comments in a news release.
“At the heart of The Foundation’s work is the shelter grant program which is actively supported by our independent sales force,” Lunceford said. “We’re proud that our commitment makes such a powerful impact in local communities and in the lives of domestic violence survivors across the country.”
The foundation cited statistics from National Network to End Domestic Violence in its news release announcing the grant to CAPSA and other entities. The release said that while people who receive anti-domestic violence services total 72,000 a day, more 11,000 requests for services cannot be met because the services are not there.