CAPSA, the nonprofit domestic violence, sexual abuse and rape recovery center, revealed the newest addition to their outreach office in Logan. It doubled the square footage needed to better serve the needs of survivors.
“I’m speechless,” said Jenny Box, friend and founder of CAPSA. “This is just amazing.”
Box began sheltering domestic abuse victims in 1976 and realized there was a big problem when three families were brought to her in one week. At first they operated out of a trailer and directed domestic abuse victims to USU’s women’s shelter. In 1984, CAPSA gathered enough funds to build a shelter.
Construction for the newest addition to the CAPSA offices began in 2020 and most furniture and decorations were donated.
“There’s a lot of generous people in our community and things just came together,” said Chad Hewitt, director of knowledge and information systems. “We’ve been able to grow through all of it and it’s really cool.”
CAPSA gave tours of the new addition on Friday, showing off casework and administrative offices as well the spaces for therapists. There are also rooms for group sessions and a large community space to teach the public about domestic violence and sexual abuse.
Makalya Hancey and Katelin Wood are both outreach caseworkers who are usually one of the first people a victim will meet. Hancey deals mostly with legal while Wood focuses on housing.
“We have attorneys volunteer their time to come and meet with clients to answer their legal questions,” Hancey said.
Hancey also communicates with law enforcement and is an expert in court protective orders. She has worked with CAPSA for seven and a half years and is thrilled about the new addition.
“It’s really great,” she said. “We were definitely outgrowing what we had before and were getting creative to find other spaces and ways to fit everyone. This is definitely going to help us.”
Wood said that one of the most important parts of her job is focusing on a survivor’s right to self-determination.
“Many times they’ll look at me as if to say, ‘What should I do?’ Part of my job is just outlining the different options that they have so that they can continue to work toward their values and goals for a long-term plan,” she said.
Jeremy Toregensen, a clinical therapist for CAPSA, described the therapy services as “amazing.”
“We provide free therapy services for people, and therapy generally costs 50 to 100 dollars per session," he said. "It’s super expensive and to be able to provide it for free really makes a big difference for people.”
Therapists at CAPSA are specifically trained to work with people who have experienced any type of abuse. Therapy services are available to everyone no matter age or gender.
CAPSA built a new neighborhood for transitional housing called Independence Way in 2019, consisting of five single-family homes and a triplex. This is an addition to the previous neighborhood, Independence Place, and the Hansen fourplex. Survivors spend on average a month with CAPSA, but transitional housing is available if a survivor qualifies.
According to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, 39.6% of women and 19.6% of men in the state of Utah have experienced some form of domestic violence throughout their lifetime. Transitional housing is currently at capacity, and more than 300 people enter CAPSA for services every year.
CAPSA hopes to lower this statistic through educational outreach programs and offering their services to anyone who may need them.
CAPSA’s support hotline is (435)753-2500
The outreach office can be found at 308 W. 1000 North, Logan UT 84321.