The CAPSA Youth Council is selling doughnuts to raise funds for its activities.

Through Dec. 10, people can buy a digital voucher for a box of classic glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $12 to support the council.

An order form is available online at bit.ly/capsayouth (URL is case-sensitive).

The CAPSA Youth Council is a group of high school students from Cache Valley who are committed to promoting healthy relationships and behaviors in their schools, with the goal to prevent abuse.

