This image shows an ermine (weasel) in February 2023. ‘In the winter they turn white and are called “ermine,’” wildlife photographer Shauna Hart says. ‘In the spring/summer/fall they turn brown and are called “weasel.” The camouflage helps for survival. They are vicious meat eaters with a bite strength of 85 pounds per square inch.’
Shauna Hart photographed this image of a mother and calf moose in January 2023. ‘Tracked and photographed them for three months in Blacksmith Fork Canyon,’ she says. ‘Both had severe cases of conjunctivitis. Mother (cow) eventually succumbed to winter ticks and starvation in early April. Bull calf survived and is believed to still be living.’
‘Eagle often feed near the roads in the canyons. There are several mated pairs that live in the canyons,” Hart says. ‘They mate for life and often return for years to the same nesting area. There are also several juvenile bald eagles roaming the area.’
Hart captured this image of a beaver in summer 2022. She says, ‘We have several thriving beaver colonies in the canyon areas. Beavers stay together for several generations. When they are ready to adventure on their own to seek a mate and build their own lodge they are at their most vulnerable, traveling up to 8-10 miles to do so.’
Shauna Hart
Shauna Hart
Shauna Hart
Shauna Hart has lived in Logan for six years, gaining a passion and love for photographing wildlife in local canyons. Her hobby has extended to conservation efforts.
“I think my first one-on-one encounter with a large mammal was a moose and I just fell in love with them,” Hart said. “That natural affinity leads to protecting them, which led to finding them dead on the highway in Logan Canyon and car parts scattered all over several times. I just thought, is nobody else realizing there is more travel than cars on these roads?”
