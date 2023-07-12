Last year was Hyde Park’s Hometown Days’ first car show, but it wasn't the last. It is returning this year by popular demand.
“The car show is for everyone in the valley,” said City Councilwoman Stephanie Allred. “It’s just kind of exploding.”
She said many people who participated in the show last year wanted it back – as did several local businesses that have stepped up with financial contributions to make sure it returns. One business, Autocare Towing & Recovery, has donated custom trophies this year.
“They’re amazing,” Allred said.
The car show, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday on the grassy field at the northeast corner of Church Square, will include vendors trucks, including the Green Canyon Band who will sell hamburgers and hotdogs as a fundraising effort, barbecue competition, live entertainment and, of course, classy cars.
“We invite people to just show up; its free to come,” Allred said. “It’s free to bring your car.”
The day’s event will wrap up with a drive-in movie. The movie shown, fittingly, will be the Pixar animation film "Cars 2." Allred said kids can build their own box car and then “drive” it to the movie.
The fun continues on Saturday with a number of events for Hometown Days.
Activities include an adult fun run at 7 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., and activities throughout the day, ending with a fireworks show at dusk, likely around 10 p.m.
Allred said Hometown Days has a long tradition in Hyde Park, drawing thousands of people every year. It’s a good way to celebrate community and participate in fun, family-oriented events.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned with a scaled down version of events, including a parade and fireworks, in 2021. This year's events are expected to be back to full swing.
A full list of activities may be viewed at hydeparkutah.org.
Allred, who also serves as an advisor on the youth city council, said she is excited about this year’s activities and noted the contributions of the many young people who help make the event a success.
"The kids are instrumental in making this happen,” she said. “They man the carnival booths, participate in the parade, help with the fun run and car show.
“These kids are just amazing. They work really hard for two days and they do it out of the sheer joy of service.”
