When Shara Aaron walked from her Logan apartment to her bright red Ford F-250 to go to work on Feb. 11, she was met with a confusing sight — it wasn’t where she had left it.
“It didn’t process for a minute,” she said, thinking it would be in a different spot.
She told her partner, Connor Oaks, about the unusual predicament, and together they realized what had happened. They reported the truck stolen as he drove her to work.
“For the first day, we weren’t even like panicky at all,” Oaks said. “A couple days later it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s really gone.’ It takes a minute to set in.”
In Logan, it is not uncommon for vehicles to be stolen. According to Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, Aaron’s case is the fifth this year — though one case was a rental car that someone took out of its designated area without making payments. He added that three of the stolen cars have since been recovered.
“They use them to get from point A to point B, and then they abandon them,” Hooley said about the common motives of typical car thieves.
He said the department has also seen people stealing cars for the enjoyment of stealing cars.
As a preventative measure, he cautioned, valley residents should lock their cars and not leave their keys inside the vehicle.
One thing that sets Aaron’s case apart is that she remembers doing both.
She’s currently paying for a rental car while waiting to work through insurance processes. Her and Oaks said the experience has caused them to view Logan a bit differently.
“In the towns we’re from, no one locks their front doors,” Oaks said. “There’s no need to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.