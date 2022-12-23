For Steve Tracy, a Cache Valley local and owner of Seize the Night Records, music is not only a tooling for pushing through tragedy, but it's also a conduit for human connection.
On Dec. 31, Tracy will host the “Neon New Years Dance” at the Cache County Event Center in connection with Seize the Night Records. The event is part of what he calls “parties with purpose.”
“The whole purpose of my record label is for suicide prevention. So we raise awareness, and a portion of the proceeds from, like, our merchandise and everything we do, is donated to suicide prevention programs,” Tracy said.
The event goes from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and is intended for those of high school age or older. Tracy said he had worked closely with all of the valley high schools' Hope Squads, and members can attend for free. No drugs or alcohol will be permitted.
“Music is the one thing that is kind of a universal language,” he said. “And if you do it correctly, it can connect with anyone.”
Bringing folks together
Tracy’s interest in music began with exposure to punk rock, while electronic music instilled a desire to create songs of his own. But in 2011, after a friend and classmate died by suicide a year prior, Tracy started DJing and hosting events in the valley as a way to simply “bring people together.”
“When you’re younger, you don’t really understand the complexities behind it,” he said, speaking to the death of his friend. “But it brought a massive group of friends together, and it kind of, like, led to a lot of relationships I don't think I would have had.”
The events ultimately turned into a DJing business, where Tracy said he traveled the breadth of the state setting up and performing events at colleges from “here to St. George.”
“We used to bring in close to like 1,000 to 2,000 people. ... I'd set up the entire venue, I'd rent out the venue, do all the contracting licensing and then flyer design and all the marketing. And then it'd be my sound system. And so I would do everything besides take money at the door,” Tracy said. “It got to the point where I was so stressed constantly doing it.”
In 2017, Tracy explained how his world was shook yet again after another friend died by suicide.
“When she passed away, I don’t think I’ve ever been more broken,” Tracy said. “It messed me up really, really bad.”
It was at that time that his purpose began to shift toward creating a platform for suicide awareness. After a series of depressive nights following his friend’s death, he heard the Latin phrase “Carpe Noctem,” — seize the night.
“It kind of started pushing me to take back the night and figure out a way to be able to make it positive,” he said.
Pushing back
After a stint DJing, studying music theory at Snow College and audio engineering at The Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Phoenix, Tracy eventually returned to the valley. He began teaching music and working as a supervisor at a local treatment center for teenagers and adults.
But while working as a supervisor with the treatment center, Tracy was stabbed by a resident — an event that he said further informed his desire to make connections through music.
On Sept. 2, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the 1st District Court, the resident left his apartment on foot and was walking into a nearby street. When Tracy attempted to get the man out of the road, the resident stabbed him “close to the armpit area with a pair of scissors.” The resident also bit Tracy’s arm hard enough to draw blood.
Police noted the resident was taken into custody without further incident or speaking to officers. The affidavit also states the man is "on the autism spectrum." Charges were filed, and the case is still pending.
“I thought I just got punched,” Tracy said. “I didn’t know I got stabbed.”
Tracy said he went to deescalate the resident after other staffers reported him leaving the residence and standing in a nearby field. Tracy said the man wouldn’t respond when contacted and was “scratching himself pretty badly” with the scissors. He then nearly walked in front of a moving vehicle, Tracy said.
“I yanked him back out of the way,” he said. “He spun around and just stabbed me right there in the ribs.”
Tracy said he proceeded to “huck” the scissors and held the resident on the ground, which led to him being bit on the forearm. (The teeth marks were still visible during Tracy’s interview with The Herald Journal last week.) A passerby in a work truck saw the struggle, pulled over and phoned the police.
Tracy said he and his wife — who also works at the treatment center and was present during the incident — had nightmares for the first month after the incident. He’s also been participating in physical therapy for the injury sustained during the incident.
Though inarguably traumatic, Tracy is quick to laugh about the experience. He’s also keen on finding the silver lining — prior to the incident he had stopped “really focusing” on music. He has since reevaluated what he wants in life, which lead him to hosting the New Year’s event this year.
“It’s me kind of getting up and pushing back,” Tracy said.
Tracy has also recently partnered with the current owners of The Main Theater on Main Street in Smithfield — a location slated to be the mothership for his record label and his "parties with purpose."
“(It’s) live music with more of a meaning behind it,” he said.
The theater is over a century old and will feature a recording studio as well as a production area for churning out merchandise. The New Year’s event was expected to be held in the theater, but fire code violations squashed the plan.
“This is like the first event I’ve done, really, in a while,” Tracy said.
Recent life experiences, as well as the support of his wife and family, have facilitated a renewal for Tracy. He said he’s now rededicated to his business and his life to suicide prevention and mental health awareness, while also finding his own path forward.
“What I'm working towards is just connecting people, and helping people find purpose through music and events,” he said.
For more information, visit seizethenightrecords.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.