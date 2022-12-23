Steven Tracy

Steven Tracy poses for a portrait in his recording studio in Smthfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

For Steve Tracy, a Cache Valley local and owner of Seize the Night Records, music is not only a tooling for pushing through tragedy, but it's also a conduit for human connection.

On Dec. 31, Tracy will host the “Neon New Years Dance” at the Cache County Event Center in connection with Seize the Night Records. The event is part of what he calls “parties with purpose.”


Tracy hosptial
Tracy stitches

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.