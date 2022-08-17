Can’t get your fill of local sports? The Herald Journal has launched a sports podcast to keep residents up to date on what’s going on around Cache Valley.
“Prepping for the Week” is hosted by sports reporters Shawn Harrison and Jason Turner. There are three episodes so far, and a new podcast will be released each Wednesday.
They look back at last year’s success by local high schools in the first episode, then turn their attention to prep football getting started in the second, while also giving updates on what has been going on in the local sports world over the summer. In the latest episode, they review the first week of high school football, while also catching up with girls soccer, girls tennis, volleyball and boys golf. They also give an update on Aggie football, recap the NUL baseball championship series and look ahead to this week’s high school football matchups.
Harrison and Turner have decades of experience in covering local sports for The Herald Journal and working together. The banter between them has always been lively and interesting, and this year someone got the idea of sticking a microphone in front of them and letting the community in on the conversation.
They will be giving insight on what has transpired in high school action and looking ahead to future games and region matchups.
Of course there will also be coverage of Utah State. Turner has covered Aggie football for years, while Harrison has been on the men’s basketball beat for decades. They both have also covered the other sports at USU.
Check out “Prepping For The Week” online at hjnews.com. It’s also available on Spotify.