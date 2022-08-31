A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation.
The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
All three of the fires were quickly extinguished, but a cause could not be immediately determined even after an investigator was called to the scene.
“There didn’t appear to be any criminal intent from anybody, but we just don’t know. There were no obvious signs of a reason for the fires to start,” said Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, adding that if passing motorists saw anything unusual in the area at the time, the fire department would like to hear from them.
Humphreys said sometimes instances like this can be traced to a chain or other object accidentally left to drag behind a vehicle, sending sparks into dry roadside brush. But situations like this usually only cause flare-ups on one side of the road.
The fires not only occurred on both sides of the road but both sides of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks running across 2500 North at 600 West, and this raised the possibility that sparks from a braking train could have been at fault. However, no trains were known to be using the tracks Tuesday afternoon, Humphreys said.
The fires posed no threat to buildings or any other structures.
“They were all very small, and there really wasn’t anywhere for them to travel to,” Humphreys said. “They were all between ditches and the road, or the canal and the road, and they just burned some weeds and cattails along the edges there.”