With the school year coming to an end, some Cache Valley schools will be offering kids a free hot meal at lunchtime for a portion of the summer.

These lunches, offered by both Cache County School District and Logan City School District, are open to all kids between the ages of 1 and 18, regardless of their parents’ income status.


