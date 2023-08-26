Certain names have become synonymous with generationally-owned family businesses having deep roots in Cache Valley culture.
Needham is one of those names — and not just for the jewelry store bearing the name of five generations of S.E. Needhams.
The Logan Fine Art Gallery is a Needham family affair.
“It’s always nice to have a certain purpose in life,” Gene Needham IV said as he sat with his namesake next to two sculptures Gene Needham III created. “This is a big passion of dad’s that we’ve been covering for five decades now.”
Fifty years ago, Gene Sr. started the Sunstone Gallery, upstairs of S.E. Needham Jewelers. With a master’s degree partially in art and a love for oil painting and sculpture, Gene wanted a nice gallery for people to enjoy local talent of artists in the valley.
“I think it’s part of the map of how we see ourselves as a community,” Gene Sr. said. “To have various artists who have been recognized as good artists helps the community to think of themselves as a special community.”
The Logan Fine Art Gallery was officially named about 20 years ago. It is now located in what used to be an old movie theater on 100 North in Logan.
The gallery’s purposes are three-fold: to display the work of and celebrate local artists, provide quality art supplies and offer framing services.
For featured artists, the gallery offers a chance to not only display their art for their community, but it provides them with a chance to earn commission off of paintings they sell.
There are rooms upstairs where artists can practice their skills. As the gallery has become more well-known outside of Cache Valley, it has opened new doors for artists.
Gene Sr. is still the owner of the business he created and nurtured, and his son is heavily involved as he is poised to take over when Gene Sr. retires. Three generations work together now as Gene’s sons J.D. and Stuart Needham are also involved in day-to-day operations of the gallery.
“It’s good work, it presents an opportunity that does unify family and allows for creative effort in that experience,” Gene Jr. said.
“The hope from day one has been that we will be able to grow the business and make it profitable and be able to hand it off to the next generation. That’s been the intent,” he said.
The Needhams are dedicated to making Logan Fine Art Gallery an integral part of the Downtown Logan culture and experience. Four times a year they take part in the Cache Center of the Arts “Downtown Gallery Walk,” a cherished tradition for art lovers.
“People circulate through downtown going to various galleries and or stores that are featuring artists,” Gene Jr. said. “We are an anchor in that experience.”
“We have enough room and enough art that people can really spend some quality time here enjoying art,” he said. “Having people participate in this gallery walk we feel is an important part of the community.”
As they come with their paintings or sculptures, the artists also bring their stories and their connections with them. Barbara Edwards was a painter featured in a gallery walk this year. She and her husband Glen were a husband-and-wife team of talented artists. Glen passed away from cancer in 2019 but has not been forgotten by any means.
“Glen’s art is also on the wall and continues on,” Gene Jr. said. “I think it’s fun that Barbara has the opportunity to display both her and her husband’s work and that his art lives on.”
The Glen Edwards Collection was featured in a special memorial art show last year.
Through many transitions of names and locations and transitions yet to come, as batons are passed to the next generation, Logan Fine Art Gallery has always been and will continue to be about art, community and family.
“In any one town or city, art contributes to the general culture and the people,” Gene Jr. said. “It makes it interesting. It makes it pleasant. It’s something to enjoy. It’s something to the eye and ear, whatever it might be.”
“My dad created a place to celebrate art and allow people to discover and enjoy a gallery,” he said.
