Brazilian Fest hits Logan for 1st time
Food trucks selling Brazilian dishes and upbeat Latin American music filled the air at Willow Park on Saturday afternoon and evening for the first-ever Cache Brazilian Festival.
Children from local dual language immersion programs practiced their Portuguese, while members of the local Brazilian community visited with family and friends.
“It is a lot of fun because there are a lot of friends and people who are not friends, people who just appreciate Brazilian food and dance and music,” said Rosiangela Dhein, the person who organized the Cache Brazilian Festival.
Dhein, originally from Brazil, moved to Cache Valley almost 30 years ago organized the festival to both celebrate her culture and share it with the community.
In organizing the event, it was especially important to Dhein to invite the valley’s Portuguese dual immersion students to the festival.
“I know how important it is for the kids to practice things,” Dhein.
A group of students even did a traditional dance during the festival, which was one Dhein’s favorite parts.
Jesse Younker’s children have been learning Portuguese for about seven years and he said events like these are really important to their success.
“When they are in a classroom setting, it is very structured or textbook Portuguese,” Younker said. “When they come out here, it gives them a chance to talk to a native Portuguese speaker, ordering food and things like that.”
Personally, Younker said the food was his favorite part of the event.
Hanna Wallace attended Saturday’s event with her family because her mom had served a mission in Brazil. During the festival, Wallace tried a variety of the Brazilian dishes, including a chicken pastel.
When asked if she liked learning about different cultures, Wallace said she did because of how much fun it is.
“It is interesting what they have to eat and what they do for fun,” Wallace said.
As far as the festival’s future goes, Dhein wants to continue the event in coming years and potentially expand it to be a Latin American or even world festival.
“This can be big because Cache Valley has so much diversity,” Dhein said.