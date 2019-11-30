Logan Christmas

Santa Claus rides a historic Clydesdale-drawn fire wagon under the new arch on Logan's Center Street on Saturday as part of the the city's Christmas parade and grand reopening of the renovated downtown block.

 Charles McCollum/Herald Journal

