Pedestrians in downtown Logan are being treated to blocks and blocks of chalk art, compliments of two separate events over the weekend.
First came the participants in Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally, who surrounded the Historic Cache County Courthouse with declarations and images dedicated to the cause of racial equality. Then, on Sunday night, volunteers for the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection fanned out along Main Street between Center Street and 200 North to decorate the sidewalks in celebration of World Refugee Day, coming up on June 20.
The CRIC event was an activity organized by the local nonprofit after COVID-19 concerns led to cancellation of a car parade planned for June 20, and CRIC Executive Director McKenzie Bowcut said it was meant to serve as a kickoff for a community chalk-drawing contest.
“We’re going to be putting out on social media that we’re inviting people to do the same. We want it to be sort of like a contest, and we have a T-shirt for the winner,” Bowcut said. “We want to get community members to create their own chalk art welcoming refugees for World Refugee Day, and we’ll post them on our social media accounts and have people vote on which one is their favorite.”
The T-shirt features CRIC’s “Community for Everyone” slogan, with the word “community” spelled out in different languages. The same motif is reproduced in many of the sidewalk designs, along with drawings of flowers, the globe, rainbows and slogans such as “We love diversity,” “Don’t hate, love,” and “We welcome refugees.”
CRIC provides support services to a growing refugee community in Cache Valley that includes roughly 500 immigrants from Ethiopia, Somalia, Burma, Eritrea and several other politically unstable countries. Many of these refugees work at the JBS meatpacking plant in Hyrum, where a large COVID-19 outbreak has hammered the workforce.
CRIC volunteers have been delivering food and hygiene supplies to affected families. On Saturday, in conjunction with the Bear River Health Department and other community organizations, CRIC plans a drive-up distribution of care packages. The event, designed for both refugees and impacted JBS workers, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds.
Randy Williams, vice president of the CRIC board of directors, said social distancing will be strictly observed at the drive-up event, and friends and family members of infected individuals are invited to come pick up the care packages as opposed to the infected individuals themselves.
World Refugee Day was first declared by the United Nations in 2000, on the 50th anniversary of the historic 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, which declared an obligation for nations around the world to grant asylum to individuals forced to flee their homes because of persecution and other unlivable conditions.
In addition to the chalk-drawing contest and relief effort, CRIC has posted about 50 yard signs around the valley marking World Refugee Day.